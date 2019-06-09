Cricket World Cup History: 3 Teams that have a 100% winning record against an opponent in World Cup history

India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup

The Cricket World Cup 2019 commenced in England and Wales on 30th May. Thirteen matches have been completed in the tournament with one game being washed out on Friday. There are some teams who have dominated against a particular opposition since the first ever World Cup held in 1975. Zimbabwe has never won any match against four teams - West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the World Cup history (minimum 5 games). Pakistan, New Zealand, and India have always dominated against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan respectively in the biggest tournament of the World Cricket.

If the minimum number of matches played between two particular sides is increased to 6, we find only three teams who have always succeeded against a specific opposition in the World Cup. Pakistan, West Indies, and India have always tasted victory against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and India respectively in the World Cup history.

#3 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ( 7-0)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

The Sri Lankan lions have never won a game against Pakistan in the World Cup history. Both the teams have faced each other eight times since the inaugural World Cup - in 1975, 1983 (2 times), 1987 (2 times), 1992 and 2011. Pakistan has dominated Sri Lanka each time and tasted victory. Both the teams were scheduled to play against each other yesterday at the County Ground of Bristol. However, the game was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

The biggest conquest for the 'Men in Green' against the Asian Loins by 192 runs came in the first World Cup season - 1975. Sri Lankan skipper Anoora Teenekoon won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan put a huge total of 330 runs on the scoreboard because of healthy contributions from their Top 3. Chasing the mammoth target of 331 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out and fell short by 192 runs.

The interesting fact is that Pakistan has always batted first except World Cup 1992 in which Imran Khan led Pakistan to their first ever World Cup triumph. The recent game between these two nations abandoned was abandoned due to rain.

