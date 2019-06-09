×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: 3 Teams that have a 100% winning record against an opponent in World Cup history

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.85K   //    09 Jun 2019, 16:01 IST

India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup
India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup

The Cricket World Cup 2019 commenced in England and Wales on 30th May. Thirteen matches have been completed in the tournament with one game being washed out on Friday. There are some teams who have dominated against a particular opposition since the first ever World Cup held in 1975. Zimbabwe has never won any match against four teams - West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the World Cup history (minimum 5 games). Pakistan, New Zealand, and India have always dominated against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan respectively in the biggest tournament of the World Cricket.

If the minimum number of matches played between two particular sides is increased to 6, we find only three teams who have always succeeded against a specific opposition in the World Cup. Pakistan, West Indies, and India have always tasted victory against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and India respectively in the World Cup history.


#3 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ( 7-0)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

The Sri Lankan lions have never won a game against Pakistan in the World Cup history. Both the teams have faced each other eight times since the inaugural World Cup - in 1975, 1983 (2 times), 1987 (2 times), 1992 and 2011. Pakistan has dominated Sri Lanka each time and tasted victory. Both the teams were scheduled to play against each other yesterday at the County Ground of Bristol. However, the game was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

The biggest conquest for the 'Men in Green' against the Asian Loins by 192 runs came in the first World Cup season - 1975. Sri Lankan skipper Anoora Teenekoon won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan put a huge total of 330 runs on the scoreboard because of healthy contributions from their Top 3. Chasing the mammoth target of 331 runs, Sri Lanka were bowled out and fell short by 192 runs.

The interesting fact is that Pakistan has always batted first except World Cup 1992 in which Imran Khan led Pakistan to their first ever World Cup triumph. The recent game between these two nations abandoned was abandoned due to rain.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Wasim Akram
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: Recalling the epic encounter between Aamir Sohail and Venkatesh Prasad 
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup History: 4 Best cameo knocks in the semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 teams who played only one World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019 History: Pakistan's 1992 World Cup Winning XI - Where are they now? 
RELATED STORY
4 English Grounds where both India and Pakistan have struggled in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A combined playing XI comprising of players from India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
CWC History: Top 3 daring decisions in the tournament that worked wonders
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Combined XI featuring Asian players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Yesterday
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14
IND 190/1 (33.0 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Drinks: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us