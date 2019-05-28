×
World Cup History: 3 unsung heroes in World Cup history 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
920   //    28 May 2019, 08:53 IST

Suresh Raina played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 2011 WC semi-final
Suresh Raina played a pivotal role in India's victory in the 2011 WC semi-final

A 50-over World Cup that comes after every four years, is seen as an opportunity by players to make their mark in the International cricket. The tournament is rated highly and is watched keenly across the globe. It is usual that performances at such global events receive worldwide appreciation and are held in high regard in the time to come.

There have been occasions when an innings in a Final or a match-winning spell has won numerous accolades merely because of the magnitude of impact it caused on the game.

Be it Ricky Ponting’s hundred against India in the 2003 WC Final or Kapil Dev’s 175 in India’s league game against Zimbabwe in 1983 WC or Wasim Akram’s spell against England in 1992 WC Final, moments like these have been acknowledged by the entire fraternity.

However, there have been instances when players, even after performing considerably well, have slipped under the radar without much talk going around their names in the cricketing world.

Today we take a look at 3 such players who have been the unsung heroes in each of their team’s World Cup campaign:

#1 Roger Binny - For India in 1983

Roger Binny
Roger Binny

A lot has been said about India’s dream run at the World Cup of 1983, from being minnows to defeating the giant-killers West Indies in the Final at Lord’s to clinch the title for the first time in their cricketing history. However, not many know that behind India’s inspirational run was India’s, and in fact tournament’s leading wicket-taker Roger Binny.

His tally of 18 wickets in 8 matches was the major factor that the Indian bowling attack could restrict some of the batting heavy sides to below par totals in most of the games.

The seam-bowling all-rounder was always amongst the wickets and became India’s go-to man by the end of the season. He registered his best bowling figures in a virtual quarter-final against Australia, claiming 4-for to bundle out the opposition for merely 129 runs, giving India a huge victory and a ticket for the Semis against England.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Suresh Raina Andrew Symonds Greatest Cricketers of All Time 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
