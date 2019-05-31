×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
87   //    31 May 2019, 03:31 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

With the World Cup 2019 beginning yesterday, the exhilaration and jubilation have sky-rocketed among the fans. England hosted South Africa in the opening match, while the final will be played on 16th July 2019.

Since the inception of the World Cup in 1975, the cricketing world has evolved considerably. From Vivian Richards to Virat Kohli and from Martin Crowe to Yuvraj Singh, the 50-over World Cup has witnessed various star players taking center stage with their dynamic performances.

Cricket is often considered a batsman's game, with the willow-wielders having provided us with countless moments of magic and madness. On that note, here's a list of the top five run-getters in World Cup history:

5) AB de Villiers (2007-2015)

AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers

Probably the most versatile batsman of all time, AB de Villiers featured in three World Cups before hanging his boots last year. The Proteas batsman scored 1207 runs in his 23 World Cup appearances at an average of 63.52, with a staggering strike-rate of 117.29 - the highest in this list.

De Villiers smashed four centuries and seven half-centuries throughout his World Cup career. However, he remains one of the legends of the game never to win a World Cup trophy.

4) Brian Lara (1992-2007)

Brian Lara
Brian Lara

Brian Charles Lara was a majestic batsman who oozed class every time he walked out to bat. The southpaw participated in five World Cups during his illustrious career but failed to lift the trophy.

Lara scored 1225 runs in his 33 World Cup matches, with two tons and seven fifty-plus scores. An aggressive batsman who had a knack of registering tall scores, Lara often won matches single-handedly for the Caribbean side.

Advertisement

3) Kumar Sangakkara (2003-2015)

Kumar Sangakkara
Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most underrated batsmen in the history of the game. Batting at number three for the Sri Lankan side, his record in all the three formats is incredible.

Sangakkara played a crucial role in all the four World Cup he was a part of, helping Sri Lanka reach the final on two occasions (2007 and 2011). He finished with 1532 runs to his name in 37 World Cup innings at an average of 56.74.

Sangakkara registered five centuries, four of which came in his last World Cup in 2015, along with seven half-centuries.


1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: 3 times the host nation won the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top Five Leading run scorers in Cricket World Cup History
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Leading wicket takers in Cricket World Cup history
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 Batsmen with highest strike rate
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 5 batsmen with the most 50-plus scores across all editions
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History - Captains with 'Highest Win Percentage'
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: India's XI in 2003 World Cup final - Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 unsung heroes in World Cup history 
RELATED STORY
Glenn McGrath, the top wicket-taker in World Cups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Today
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us