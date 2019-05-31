Cricket World Cup History: Top 5 run-scorers in the tournament

Sachin Tendulkar

With the World Cup 2019 beginning yesterday, the exhilaration and jubilation have sky-rocketed among the fans. England hosted South Africa in the opening match, while the final will be played on 16th July 2019.

Since the inception of the World Cup in 1975, the cricketing world has evolved considerably. From Vivian Richards to Virat Kohli and from Martin Crowe to Yuvraj Singh, the 50-over World Cup has witnessed various star players taking center stage with their dynamic performances.

Cricket is often considered a batsman's game, with the willow-wielders having provided us with countless moments of magic and madness. On that note, here's a list of the top five run-getters in World Cup history:

5) AB de Villiers (2007-2015)

AB de Villiers

Probably the most versatile batsman of all time, AB de Villiers featured in three World Cups before hanging his boots last year. The Proteas batsman scored 1207 runs in his 23 World Cup appearances at an average of 63.52, with a staggering strike-rate of 117.29 - the highest in this list.

De Villiers smashed four centuries and seven half-centuries throughout his World Cup career. However, he remains one of the legends of the game never to win a World Cup trophy.

4) Brian Lara (1992-2007)

Brian Lara

Brian Charles Lara was a majestic batsman who oozed class every time he walked out to bat. The southpaw participated in five World Cups during his illustrious career but failed to lift the trophy.

Lara scored 1225 runs in his 33 World Cup matches, with two tons and seven fifty-plus scores. An aggressive batsman who had a knack of registering tall scores, Lara often won matches single-handedly for the Caribbean side.

3) Kumar Sangakkara (2003-2015)

Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara is one of the most underrated batsmen in the history of the game. Batting at number three for the Sri Lankan side, his record in all the three formats is incredible.

Sangakkara played a crucial role in all the four World Cup he was a part of, helping Sri Lanka reach the final on two occasions (2007 and 2011). He finished with 1532 runs to his name in 37 World Cup innings at an average of 56.74.

Sangakkara registered five centuries, four of which came in his last World Cup in 2015, along with seven half-centuries.

