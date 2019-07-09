×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup Live Cricket Score: Ball by ball commentary, Scorecard, Live Update | IND vs NZ WC Semi Final 2019

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
News
83   //    09 Jul 2019, 13:15 IST

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

It's 2019 World Cup semi-finals time and group stage table toppers India will take on New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 9th.

Follow live scorecard and Ball by Ball Commentary on Sportskeeda

India come into the business end of the tournament after nearly having a flawless group stage phase. The Men In Blue only lost one game against hosts England and another match against New Zealand was washed out.

A key component of India's success has been Rohit Sharma's blistering form in this World Cup. The Mumbai batsman has more than covered up Shikhar Dhawan's absence with five centuries in this World Cup. The likes of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have also looked in superb touch even though they don't have Rohit's stats.

Bowling wise, Jasprit Bumrah, as usual, hasn't disappointed his team and billions of fans with outstanding performances in each match. Hardik Pandya has been a good fifth bowler for India with him using his variations to pick key wickets in the middle overs.

For New Zealand, a campaign which started like a dream went downhill in the last three matches. New Zealand literally had to scrape through to remain in the Top 4 after Pakistan registered a late comeback in the campaign. The main reason for New Zealand's troubles has been the constant failures of their batting line-up. Except skipper Kane Williamson, no other Kiwi batsmen has been consistent in this tournament.

While their bowling also hasn't been eye-catchy, the duo of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have at least been able to cause a lot of damage to opposition teams with their contrasting skills. While Boult has looked to bring down batting units with his skillful swing bowling, Ferguson has looked to do the same with his incredible pace and accuracy.

The two teams, New Zealand and India couldn't face each other as their match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham was washed out due to heavy rain. While New Zealand have a 4-3 head-to-head record in World Cups, India have a considerably better 55-45 record in other ODI matches.

The strip at Old Trafford hosted some relatively high-scoring games in the group stage when compared to the other venues, albeit the fact that the team which batted first had far better conditions to play.

Advertisement

However, with the knockout matches set to be played on fresh wickets, one could expect a true batting wicket that will stay the same for the duration of 100 overs.

India head into this semi-final fixture as favorites even though New Zealand aren't a team that can be taken lightly. Follow this exciting battle on Sportskeeda.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Trent Boult ODI Cricket
Advertisement
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | India Vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup 2019 Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard| Afghanistan Vs West Indies
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard| Pakistan Vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | Australia Vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Reliving the previous World Cup encounters between India and New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the India vs New Zealand semi-final 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-Final 1, India vs New Zealand: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Predicted Playing 11
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Semi-final 1, IND vs NZ - India's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand - 3 key players who can win the game for India
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us