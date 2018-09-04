World T20 winner retires, Surprise gift for Virat Kohli and more - Cricket News Today, 4th September 2018

Virat Kohli, RP Singh dominated the headlines

After the training camp finally concluded, Pakistan announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. While Sri Lanka have already announced theirs, they suffered a big blow before the start of the tournament as two key players, Dinesh Chandimal and Akila Dananjaya won't be available for at least the first two games of the tournament.

The other major news of the day came courtesy of a surprise announcement from a 32-year-old Indian pacer, who last represented his country in 2011. RP Singh took to Twitter to announce his international retirement 13 years after he made his debut while Virat Kohli was presented with a gift from Southampton Football Club.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Pakistan announce Asia Cup squad

The wait is finally over. Pakistan finally announced their squad for the Asia Cup. Unsurprisingly, they will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed, who will be looking to add the Asia Cup to his kitty and he will have a strong side to help him achieve just that.

The biggest surprise from the squad was the inclusion of Shan Masood who is yet to make his debut for Pakistan in limited-overs in place of the experienced Mohammad Hafeez. Otherwise, Sarfraz has a strong pace battery to call upon including Amir, Junaid Khan and Hasan Ali, who recently recorded a better YoYo test score than Virat Kohli.

Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi

