WTC Final: “Like playing golf against your boss” - Mark Richardson on New Zealand playing India

Former New Zealand cricketer Mark Richardson came up with a fascinating analogy ahead of the India vs New Zealand clash. The Kiwi batsman feels New Zealand taking on India in the World Test Championship Final is akin to playing golf against one's boss.

India and New Zealand have made it to the inaugural World Test Championship Final after over two years of Test cricket action. The two sides will vie for supremacy in the final at Southampton on June 18.

Speaking to Spark Sport, Mark Richardson explained the rationale behind his unique take on the India vs New Zealand final.

"I'd look at it from who you want to perform individually against. I look at India at the moment, and it's like playing golf against your boss. You're allowed to win but just in the right way,” Richardson claimed.

India and New Zealand come into the game as the two top-ranked sides in Test cricket. While India have ended the last five years as the No.1 ranked Test team in the world, the latest updates saw New Zealand close the gap.

Many feel New Zealand have an advantage going into the final. The Kiwis will play two Tests against England in the build-up to the WTC Final, while Kane Williamson’s men also beat India 2-0 at home in 2020. But Mark Richardson feels the manner of New Zealand’s win left a lot to be desired.

"You know, we stitched them up in New Zealand a couple of times and it always felt a little bit dirty afterwards. It didn't feel like we'd really beaten them," Richardson admitted.

Mark Richardson compares challenge of facing Australia and England ahead of Kiwis' WTC clash against India

Along with India and New Zealand, Australia and England are widely regarded as the big four in the world of Test cricket. Mark Richardson used to reserve his best for the Aussies during his career, with the batsman admitting excelling against the team from Down Under remains one of his fondest memories.

"England, yes they invented the game and you're always playing for your place as a cricket team. But Australia to me was like the proving ground for a New Zealand cricketer. You went there to prove your mettle and I did it and I'll take that to the grave actually. I'd probably still need help over what happened in Australia. I think they still hold it over us. Even the very best have underperformed against Australia," Richardson concluded.

Mark Richardson played a total of 38 Tests for New Zealand between 2000-04. The batsman would now hope New Zealand can step up and beat India in the final next month.

