World Test Championship: ICC could shift WTC final from Lord's

The final of the inaugural World Test Championship could be moved from the Lord's to another stadium due to a failure to find a financial agreement between the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The two parties have been in discussions, but there are some financial hurdles that could prevent the home of cricket from hosting the WTC final.

The World Test Championship is currently taking place between the top nine Test playing nations of the world. The two teams with the highest points percentage at the end of the cycle are due to face off in the final at the Lord's stadium in England from June 10-14, 2021. But the WTC final could be moved to another stadium, if the financial issues are not resolved soon.

A source told ANI, "We could actually see the final of the World Test Championship set to be held from June 10 to 14 at the Lord's moved to another venue. Too early to get into the exact details behind this, but there are certain financial issues that need immediate resolving if the final has to happen at the Lord's and at the moment the clouds are grey is all I can say."

Australia lead the World Test Championship table

Australia will host India for a four-match Test series beginning in December

Australia currently lead the World Test Championship table with a points percentage of 82.22. India are just behind them at 75%, although the table could change with the majority of the teams still having two series left to play.

England and New Zealand are also in the race to reach the final, but the remaining five teams are seemingly too far adrift to stand a chance of finishing in the top two.

Australia and India are set to face off in a four match Test series which is part of the World Test Championship cycle. The series could play a big role in deciding which teams make the World Test Championship final.