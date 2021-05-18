WTC Final: 3 ways to get Rohit Sharma out 

As the World Test Championship (WTC) between India and New Zealand inches closer, the New Zealand think-tank would have begun looking at potential ways to send Rohit Sharma back to the dugout early.

The Mumbai batsman had a fairly good run against England in the Test series earlier this year and will look to continue in the same vein when both sides meet at Southampton in June.

He finished as India's leading run-scorer, amassing 345 runs at 57.50. With him at the top, India have won nine out of 11 Tests.

In the matches that side won, Sharma stacked up 934 runs at a phenomenal average of 77.83.

This article attempts to decode some of the ploys NZ can employ to dismiss Sharma early on in the innings.

#1 Left-arm seamers swinging it both ways

Rohit Sharma has a tendency to be deceived by swing bowling and anything that goes away from the body sees him take a swipe. Known for struggling with his footwork early in the innings, someone like Trent Boult could be a handful for Sharma by cramping him for room.

Boult has demonstrated his ability to bowl a hard length and get some swing with the new cherry. He can get the better of the opener by forcing him to edge one either to the wicketkeeper or to the slip cordon.

#2 Left-arm spin has troubled Rohit Sharma in the past

England's left-arm spinner Jack Leach has got the better of Rohit Sharma four times. Mitchell Santner is another left-arm tweaker who has dismissed him twice. NZ will be keen to use Santner more during Sharma's time at the crease.

Santner has managed to dismiss some of India's big Test cricket names. Cheteshwar Pujara was sent back twice and he's managed to get Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay, both Test specialists, to commit mistakes resulting in their dismissals. He's dismissed both batsmen once.

#3 Well-disguised slower deliveries

Tim Southee will be one of the bowlers eager to fox Rohit Sharma with his well-disguised slower deliveries. In the recently concluded T20I series between India and England, he got out to slower balls in two of the three innings he played.

It could well have been three out of three had Jofra Archer held onto a simple return catch, and while the format may have been different, there is still enough to suggest that this ploy may work in the Kiwis' favor.