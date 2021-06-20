WTC Final: IND vs NZ Rain Update: Southampton weather today, June 20

After Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain, the match finally got underway on Saturday in Southampton.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat in conditions conducive to pace bowling. Despite the ball moving around, India batted with resolve to reach 146 for 3 in the 64.4 overs of play that was possible on Day 2.

Looking ahead to Day 3 of the WTC final in Southampton, the forecast is not all that bright again. While the day temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius, the weather prediction says it will be ‘rather cloudy with a couple of showers’. The cloud cover will be high at 93% while the probability of thunderstorms is 13%.

With less than 70 overs being completed after two days of the WTC final, the probability of a result looks unlikely, especially with more rain delays expected in the coming days. The ICC has set aside June 23 as the Reserve Day, but a call on utilizing it is likely to be taken on Day 5 by the match officials.

Indian batsmen impress on Day 2 of the WTC final in Southampton

Although there was significant movement on offer for Kiwi pacers on Day 2 of the WTC final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, India displayed impressive resilience to battle it out under tough conditions.

Team India openers Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) added 62 for the opening wicket. However, both fell in quick succession after getting their eye in. Cheteshwar Pujara made a painstaking 8 off 54 balls. His stay ended when he was trapped lbw by Trent Boult.

India were in a spot of bother at 88 for 3, with the conditions in Southampton still very much favoring the New Zealand fast bowlers. However, captain Virat Kohli (44 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (29 not out) brought all their experience into play and led India’s fight back. They added an unbeaten 58 for the fourth wicket before bad light forced early stumps.

Impressed by India’s batting in Southampton, former England captain Michael Vaughan opined on Twitter that 225 could be a ‘par score’ given the tough batting conditions.

Meanwhile, Australian legend Shane Warne questioned New Zealand’s decision to go in with an all-pace attack, dropping left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel from the playing XI.

