WPL 2023: 3 Indian players who have flopped so far

Similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Women's Premier League (WPL) was established with the aim of promoting local talent and providing them with a stage to showcase their talent and compete with some of the world's best cricketers.

The league's first week saw players like Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, and Saika Ishaque make their mark in the competition. However, there are certain other Indian cricketers who have been unable to deliver and it's safe to say that they have flopped in the tournament so far.

While there is still a substantial portion of the tournament left to be played, there is a sense of unease surrounding these players, many of whom are regular members of the national team. Without further ado, let's quickly look at these three players and analyze why they have not performed according to their potential.

#3 Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was acquired for a whopping INR 3.4 crore in the first edition of the Women’s Premier League. Unfortunately, her performances with the bat and as a leader have been underwhelming so far in the tournament.

Despite her vast experience in the shortest format of the game, Mandhana has only managed to score 88 runs in five matches and has struggled against spin bowlers. Her inability to provide a strong start to RCB's innings may be a contributing factor to the franchise currently being bottom of the table.

RCB are yet to win a game in the tournament under Smriti's captaincy. The franchise is now in a precarious position, with elimination looming large. They still have a slim chance of qualifying and need to win their remaining four matches. But for that to happen, Mandhana needs to come out all guns blazing.

#2 Richa Ghosh

Despite her impressive performances in the Women's T20 World Cup, where she scored 136 runs at an average of 68, Richa Ghosh has struggled to find her form in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. While she has been reliable as a wicketkeeper, the young cricketer from Siliguri has failed to deliver with the bat, leaving her team wanting for more.

In five matches, Richa has only managed to score a meager 78 runs, falling well short of her potential. Despite being one of the most expensive Indian buys in the WPL auction at INR 1.9 crore, she is yet to live up to her lofty price tag.

Richa has four remaining matches to redeem herself and help her team secure a spot in the playoffs. It is crucial that she plays to her strengths and unleashes her naturally aggressive style, which has proven to be effective for her in the past.

Anjali Sarvani

Anjali Sarvani, the left-arm pacer from Andhra Pradesh, has had a dismal performance in the ongoing five-team tournament and has flopped in WPL 2023. With just one wicket in four matches, her lack of effectiveness with the ball has been evident in the tournament.

It has been an uphill battle for the pacer as things haven't gone according to plan for her. She has been an easy target for the opposition's batters in the tournament so far and her line and length have been extremely off the mark.

Despite being excluded from the Indian's playing XI, Anjali is a vital member of the T20 squad. The 25-year-old has been granted a golden opportunity in the form of the WPL to showcase her skills and earn her way back into the national team. However, she needs to grab the opportunity with both hands and needs to perform exceptionally well in the next five games to assist her team UP Warriorz in securing a playoff spot.

