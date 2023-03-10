"What is the logic?" - Fans troll RCB for sending Richa Ghosh at No. 8 against UP Warriorz in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) suffered yet another collapse, this time against UP Warriorz in the ongoing WPL 2023 at Brabourne Stadium on Friday (March 10).

A clinical bowling performance from UP saw RCB bundled out for just 138 in 19.3 overs. Ellyse Perry top-scored with 52 off 39, while Sophie Devine contributed 36 off 24 as the other batters failed to deliver.

For UP, Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/13. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma scalped three wickets and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also settled for one.

Fans expressed disappointment for shuffling the batting order as wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was held back at No.8. They also blasted the 19-year-old for her 'comical' run out.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"What is the logic of putting Richa Ghosh so down the batting line?"

Maanashjyoti @Maanashjyoti6

#WPL

@RCBTweets What is the logic of putting Richa Ghosh so down the batting line? Poor Captiancy What is the logic of putting Richa Ghosh so down the batting line? Poor Captiancy #WPL @RCBTweets

Another user tweeted:

"Richa Ghosh picnic man ne aayi this kya (Did Richa Ghosh come to enjoy picnic?)"

VJ ☀️ @VJnKR9S Richa ghosh picnic mana ne aayi thi kya Richa ghosh picnic mana ne aayi thi kya

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Samkalin Indian @SamDev93

Come and go nobody know

#RCBvUPW #WPL Richa ghosh = Richa ghostCome and go nobody know Richa ghosh = Richa ghostCome and go nobody know#RCBvUPW #WPL

Shyam @hessonout



There was no need to send kanika ahuja today and richa Ghosh yesterday. @Im__Arfan Collapse happen due to changing batting order.There was no need to send kanika ahuja today and richa Ghosh yesterday. @Im__Arfan Collapse happen due to changing batting order. There was no need to send kanika ahuja today and richa Ghosh yesterday.

Av @freeze234 that was never a single #RCBvUPW Richa ghosh is a legendary player, can't bat, can't keep and also can't thinkthat was never a single #WPL Richa ghosh is a legendary player, can't bat, can't keep and also can't think 😂😂 that was never a single #WPL #RCBvUPW

･ิ 𝙑𝙖𝙧𝙨𝙝 ･ิ ^･^🐾 @VarshRaja Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana for RCB 🫥 Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana for RCB 🫥

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



8



Bizarre max



Richa Ghosh should never be batting at 8 in a T20



#WPL2023 Richa Ghosh batted at 8 todayBizarre maxRicha Ghosh should never be batting at 8 in a T20 Richa Ghosh batted at 8 today 8Bizarre maxRicha Ghosh should never be batting at 8 in a T20#WPL2023

Adv*t @shyamalanism Richa Ghosh is a liability isn't she.... Richa Ghosh is a liability isn't she....

Earlier in the day, RCB made three changes as they look to finally register a victory. They included Erin Burns, Sahana Pawar, and Komal Zanzad in place of Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, and Preeti Bose.

Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh continue flop show for RCB in WPL 2023

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Captain Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh once again failed to deliver for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in WPL 2023. While Mandhana departed for just 4 runs, Ghosh was run out for just 1 run.

For the uninitiated, the franchise splurged Rs 3.4 crore (Mandhana) and Rs 1.9 crore (Ghosh) at auction on the duo for their opening and finishing abilities. However, the duo only managed to score 82 and 41 runs, respectively. Their failures have already cost RCB as they have failed to deliver in the first three games of the T20 tournament.

Meanwhile, the bowling unit, including Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh, has also failed to live up to expectations. The duo scalped one wicket each against Gujarat Giants and returned wicketless against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the first three games, respectively.

