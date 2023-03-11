Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana has taken responsibility for her team's disastrous performance in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2023).

For the uninitiated, RCB have so far lost against all other franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. On Friday (March 10). their latest defeat came against UP Warriorz by ten wickets as the final nail in their coffin, ending their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Speaking to Jio Cinema post-match, Mandhana said:

"In the last four games, it's been happening. We start well and then lose a cluster of wickets. I take the blame as well. Need to get runs on the board for the bowlers to defend. Overs 7-15, we spoke about getting 7-8 per over. Didn't work out today."

The 26-year-old added that RCB are looking to create a balanced team as they look for a turnaround in the remaining four games.

"We're trying to get a balanced team. Let's see how it goes. I've tried to speak to all the players about it. We'll have to keep doing it. The last one week has been really tough on the team. Lots to reflect, lots to work on."

Despite having the likes of New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England captain Heather Knight and Australian star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, RCB have so far failed to taste victory in the competition. Meanwhile, Mandhana herself and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, too, have been dismal with the bat, scoring 82 and 41 runs respectively in four games.

The bowling unit has been exposed despite having the likes of Megan Schutt and Renuka Thakur. So far, the duo have picked only one wicket apiece in three and four games, respectively.

"Lot of people have reached out to me" - Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has thanked her close family and friends for keeping in touch during such a difficult phase. She said:

"Should admit last week has been really tough. A lot of people have reached out to me. As international cricketers, we have faced these situations. I have my family around me."

RCB will next face off against Meg Lanning's DC at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

