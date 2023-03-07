WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match between UPW and DC

Two unbeaten teams in UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to go head-to-head against each other in Match 6 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7.

UPW pulled off a remarkable run-chase in their opening clash against Gujarat Giants (GGT). On the back of Grace Harris' knock of 59 (off 26), UPW scored more than 50 runs off the last three overs.

DC, meanwhile, streamrolled Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scoring 223/2 runs while batting. They won the encounter comfortably by a margin of 60 runs.

The Dr. DY Patil Stadium has been a batting-friendly surface so far in the tournament. However, Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers showcased in the tournament-opener that if you bowl tight lines and lengths, you can create enough pressure on the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at the three bowlers who are expected to be amongst wickets in the clash between UPW and DC.

#3 Deepti Sharma - UPW

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was acquired for a record fee of ₹2.60 crore by UPW and holds a key role in their starting XI.

The 25-year old is a known commodity on the international circuit with proven credentials. With over 102 T20I wickets, she is the leading Indian wicket-taker in the format.

Her knack for picking up wickets at regular junctures makes her a genuine candidate to be amongst wickets against DC.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone - UPW

England’s left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone could be the X-factor for UPW in the inaugural edition of the WPL. The top-ranked ICC Women's bowler in ODIs and T20Is, Ecclestone has played 55 ODI and 70 T20Is, claiming 87 and 97 wickets, respectively.

Ecclestone even had a terrific recent Women's T20 World Cup 2023, where she was the highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps at an immaculate average of under eight. The 23-year old even took two wickets against GGT and she will undoubtedly be once again amongst wickets on Tuesday.

#1 Tara Norris - DC

Star of the show for DC in their previous fixture, Tara Norris created history as she took a five-wicket haul against the Royals.

She claimed superlative figures of 5/29 to become the first-ever player from an associate nation (USA) to claim a fifer in either the WPL or the Indian Premier League (IPL).

From Pennsylvania to the party in the WPL, it's been quite the ride for Tara Norris. She was the only Associate player bought in the #WPL2023 auction.

In her four-over spell, Norris dismissed RCB's Ellysa Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Heather Knight and Kanika Ahuja.

She will look to replicate her performance against UPW as well and the opposition batters must be on their toes to tackle the left-arm pacer.

