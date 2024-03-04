WPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during DC's dominant win over GG in Match 10

The Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their winning streak in the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with a convincing 25-run victory over the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 10 on March 3. With their triumph at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, the Capitals reclaimed their top spot on the .

After being put in to bat first, DC skipper Meg Lanning led from the front. Her composed knock of 55 off 41 balls provided a much-needed anchor to the innings.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Delhi managed to post a competitive total of 163 runs on the board, thanks to some brilliant cameos by Alice Capsey (27), Annabel Sutherland (20) and Shikha Pandey (14*).

The Gujarat Giants' chase never really got going. They needed their star top-order batters in Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt and Phoebe Litchfield to fire. However, all three departed within the first five overs. Ashleigh Gardner (40) showed some fight but failed to find any able ally.

The slow left-arm spin duo of Jess Jonassen (3/22) and Radha Yadav (3/20) shared six wickets between them as DC won the tie by 25 runs.

On that note, here are three best records that were broken during the recently concluded WPL game.

#3 Most fours for Gujarat Giants in WPL history

Ashleigh Gardner for Gujarat Giants

It is no surprise that Ashleigh Gardner has been Gujarat Giants' most consistent player across the two campaigns thus far.

Incredibly, the Australian maestro, who has made 294 runs and has also taken 13 wickets, is GG's both highest run-getter and the highest wicket-taker in WPL.

On Sunday, Gardner made 40 runs off 31 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six. In doing so, she has also become the player with the most fours scored for Gujarat in WPL history. The 26-year-old has hit 37 boundaries, four more than Harleen Deol (33).

#2 Joint-highest wicket-taker for Delhi Capitals in WPL

Jess Jonassen celebrating vs GG

After warming the bench in the first two games, Jess Jonassen has made a rollicking start to her WPL 2024 campaign, taking six wickets in just a couple of games.

The Australian left-armer, who also did a decent job last season, has now become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Delhi Capitals in WPL history.

Jonassen has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.26 and at a wonderful strike rate of 17.20.

She joined Marizanne Kapp on the list, who has played 12 games for the franchise and has taken 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.79.

#1 Best bowling spell by an Indian for Gujarat Giants in WPL

Meghana Singh pumped up after her performance vs Delhi

Indian pacer Meghana Singh's start to her WPL 2024 campaign was quite dull, taking just a single wicket after three attempts. However, the 29-year-old had a terrific day at the office as she claimed some big fishes in Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey and Radha Yadav.

Meghana finished her spell with a superb 4/37. Her bowling performance is now the best ever bowling spell by an Indian for Gujarat in WPL. Overall, it is the second best after Kim Garth's 5/36 last season.

Meghana is also the first Indian bowler to take three wickets or more for GG in WPL. The second best bowling spell for GG by an Indian in the league is Tanuja Kanwar's 2/21 against Mumbai Indians (MI) earlier this season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App