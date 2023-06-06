WTC Final 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 will be played between India and Australia at The Oval from June 7 to 11. The Aussies finished first in the WTC league table with 152 points, while India (127 points) finished in second spot.

While Australia will be featuring in their maiden World Test Championship final, India will be playing in the summit clash for the second time. They eased their way into the final during the inaugural WTC, but failed at the last hurdle, going down to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton in 2021.

India and Australia clashed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India earlier this year. The hosts clinched the series 2-1, and with it also confirmed their place in the WTC final. India have enjoyed tremendous success over Australia in recent years in the red-ball format. They registered their maiden Test series triumph Down Under in 2018-19 and also won the series in Australia in 2020-21.

Critics, though, reckon Aussies are favorites to win the 2023 WTC final since the one-off Test is being played in England.

WTC Final 2023 telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the World Test Championship final 2023 between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports network channels. The match begins at 3 PM IST.

According to the Disney Star India TV guide, the WTC final will be live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

WTC Final 2023 live streaming in India

The live streaming of the IND vs AUS World Test Championship final will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app and website. Unlike the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which was live streamed for free by JioCinema, fans will have to purchase a subscription to watch the WTC final.

Disney + Hotstar offers multiple subscription plans - Premium (₹299/month and ₹1499/year), Super (₹899/year) and Super + ad free (₹1099/year).

IND vs AUS WTC final 2023 squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser.

