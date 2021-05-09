WTC final: 3 milestones Virat Kohli can reach in the summit clash

Virat Kohli will look to lead India to their first World Test Championship (WTC) title when they take on New Zealand on June 18.

The series will be the ultimate test of Kohli's captaincy as he leads the Indian contingent after securing a 3-1 Test series win against England earlier this year.

Kohli is undoubtedly a vital cog in the Indian batting lineup. As India play in the final and follow it up with a tour against England, here's a quick look at a few milestones he can reach in those matches.

#1 He needs 227 runs to reach 1000 Test runs against NZ

Virat Kohli has scored 1000+ runs against five of the seven teams he's played Test cricket against. Along with the West Indies (822) and Bangladesh (392), the Indian skipper is yet to breach the 1000-run mark against New Zealand (773).

The upcoming WTC final gives him a chance to reach the milestone by racking up 227 runs. Kohli currently averages 51.53 against New Zealand in Tests and has scored three hundred and three fifties against Kane Williamson's side.

The last series against England saw him score two fifties from four matches. The 32-year-old will be eager to chip in with a big score against the Kiwis and take that form into India's matches against England.

#2 Chance to cross Mahela Jayawardene for most 200s

Mahela Jayawardene struck seven double centuries in his decorated career for Sri Lanka and finds himself in fifth place for most 200s scored.

Should Kohli craft a double hundred against the Kiwis, he will leapfrog Jayawardene and England legend Wally Hammond (7) to fourth place with eight double centuries to his name.

#3 Virat Kohli needs 68 runs to 6000 runs as skipper

Of his 7490 runs in Test cricket, Virat Kohli has racked up 5932 runs as captain. Although he does trail Graeme Smith (8659), Allan Border (6623) and Ricky Ponting (6542), should Kohli score 68, he will become the first Indian batsman to make 6000 runs as skipper.

Other Indian captains on that list include MS Dhoni (3454), Sunil Gavaskar (3449) and M Azharuddin (2856).

The WTC final and the series against England also provides Virat Kohli with a chance to extend his good captaincy record. He currently has 36 wins and 14 losses from his 60 matches as Test captain.