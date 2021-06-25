WTC final: 3 New Zealand players who created an impact

Even the dicey England weather wanted to showcase the grandeur of the New Zealand team as they went about playing Test cricket the old-fashioned way to clinch the maiden WTC title.

New Zealand began the final day of the WTC final, with 98 overs promised for the day. The Black Caps were set a target of 139 and they lost both their openers while the score read 44 in 17 overs.

There was pressure, but the experienced hands of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson got their side over the line and New Zealand finally won the WTC title.

Who better to hit the winning runs than the @BLACKCAPS’ greatest ever Test run-scorer, Ross Taylor?



Inside the winning moment and trophy presentation 🎥 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/mvu5Ed5MaC — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

We take a look at the three players who tilted the WTC final in their favour.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway was brilliant in the WTC final.

The left-hander has made a brilliant start to his Test career. After smacking a double century in his maiden Test match in Lord's, Devon Conway went on to peel off another 80 in Edgbaston.

Conway continued his fine form in the first innings of the WTC final where he scored a resilient 50 and gave New Zealand a solid start. He also laid a relatively secure platform for Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson to finish the job for the Kiwis.

Another Test milestone for Devon Conway 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣👏🏼



Could watch him bat all day. Let's hope he does 🏏⭕️#ENGvNZ Day 2 LIVE on Spark Sport 🖥💻📱

BLACKCAPS Breakfast from 7am 🍳☕️ pic.twitter.com/h9kjz1WpXj — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) June 3, 2021

Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson was the Man of the Match in the WTC final.

The Man of the Match in the WTC final was Kyle Jamieson. The tall fast-bowler bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then jolted India with the wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the first 40 minutes of Day 6.

He also smacked an important 21 in the first innings, which helped New Zealand break ahead and eventually end with a lead of 32 runs that proved crucial in the end. At the post-match ceremony, Jamieson said:

"It was nice to get the ball first up and to play a part, I guess. The work that Tim (Southee), Trent (Boult) do, I just ride in on the back of that. It was good to bowl in the nets to him [Kohli at RCB] and to be here and go up against him over the last six days was awesome."

Kyle Jamieson wasn’t a bowler until he left high school. Playing his eighth Test match, he’s already taken four five-wicket hauls 👏



Get to know the @BLACKCAPS gun 📹 pic.twitter.com/XwoREiL21F — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021

Tim Southee

Southee was at his best in the WTC final.

There is no substitute for experience and Tim Southee's performance in the WTC final was a testament to this. He did not start entirely well in the first innings and took some time to find his radar. However, once he found his groove, he put on an absolute masterclass in seam and swing bowling.

After picking up just one wicket in the first innings, Southee prized out the wickets of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the second innings to set India back. He then came back to wipe off the tail and accounted for Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's wickets.

With the bat, Southee used the long handle to great effect on a difficult pitch. He added 30 runs, which were absolutely crucial in New Zealand stretching their lead and eventually winning the WTC title.

🔴 Most Test wickets

🏏 Highest batting order?

✳️ Most not-outs?



Who will come out on top in the Trent Boult v Tim Southee contest? 🤔#WTC21 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/nlLByeAVh6 — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar