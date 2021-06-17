WTC Final: How the current New Zealand batting line-up has fared against India in Tests

On the back of their first Test series win in England after 21 long years, New Zealand's confidence levels are high going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

Key players like Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, and BJ Watling, who missed the last Test against England, will be back in action during the WTC final. Their return will bolster both the Kiwis, who boast high quality in both bowling and batting departments.

Tim Southee has been in good form with the ball for the Kiwis in recent times. Picking up 51 wickets, he is the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in the WTC so far. Jamieson (36 wickets), Boult (34 wickets), and Wagner (32 wickets) follow him in the pecking order.

On the batting front, skipper Kane Williamson leads the batting charts for New Zealand. He scored 817 runs across nine matches at an impressive average of 58.35, including three centuries. Vice-captain Tom Latham (680 runs), Henry Nicholls (585 runs), Ross Taylor (469 runs), and BJ Watling (417 runs) follow the skipper.

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee have been the standout performers for New Zealand in the WTC so far. The star duo will be looking to make significant contributions in the final to ensure a victory for their nation in the inaugural World Test Championship.

On that note, let's have a look at how New Zealand batsmen have fared against India in Tests so far.

Stats of New Zealand's current batsmen against India in Tests

Tom Latham: Matches - 6 | Runs - 345 | HS - 74 | Average - 31.36 | 50's - 5

Kane Williamson: Matches - 11 | Runs - 728 | HS - 131 | Average - 36.40 | 50's - 4 | 100's - 2

Ross Taylor: Matches - 14 | Runs - 812 | HS - 151 | Average - 33.83 | 50's - 1 | 100's - 3

Henry Nicholls: Matches - 3 | Runs - 61 | HS - 24 | Average - 15.25 | 50's - 0

B J Watling: Matches - 8 | Runs - 269 | HS - 124 | Average - 22.42 | 50's - 0 | 100's - 1

Colin de Grandhomme: Matches - 2 | Runs - 69 | HS - 43 | Average - 34.50 | 50's - 0 | 100's - 0

India possesses one of the most deadly bowling attacks in Test cricket today, which can demolish the best batting orders in any playing conditions. Bumrah, Shami, Ishant Sharma and Siraj form a lethal pace quartet while tweakers Ashwin and Jadeja round off India's bowling attack. It is clear that India has all its bases covered in the bowling department.

New Zealand batters will prepare for the battle against Indian bowlers by keeping the opposition's well-rounded attack in mind. According to his lofty standards, Kane Williamson has a mediocre record against India in Tests so far. His average of 36.40 against India is his lowest among any other Test-playing nation.

Kohli 🆚 Williamson



The battle of the bowling attacks 🤜🤛



Legends preview the #WTC21 Final clash between India and New Zealand 📽️ pic.twitter.com/VcJ245t1Di — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

The lynchpins of the Kiwis batting line-up - Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, and Kane Williamson - will play a crucial role in the batting lineup. They should concentrate on building partnerships and supporting aggressive players like Conway and De Grandhomme to play their natural game.

New Zealand Cricket supporters will hope for substantial contributions from these players in the WTC final against a fantastic Indian bowling attack.

Historically, New Zealand has had the upper hand over India in ICC tournaments. Across 11 games before the WTC commenced, the Kiwis emerged victorious on eight occasions, while India won three games. Kane Williamson and co. will look to extend this record by winning the WTC final.

🤩



The shiny red ball for the #WTC21 Final looks 👌 pic.twitter.com/P5LaYmfdGO — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

