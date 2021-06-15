WTC Final: “I’m sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles” – Trent Boult on facing MI teammates 

Trent Boult is looking forward to coming up against his Mumbai Indians teammates when New Zealand take on India in the World Test Championship Final later this week. The Blackcaps speedster admitted there would be some banter when the two sides square off at Southampton.

Boult is likely to come up against his Mumbai Indians teammates like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah when the ICC showpiece event kicks off on June 18.

He spoke to the media after arriving in Southampton, discussing the “unique situation” in the build-up to the final.

“It's a little bit different, (we've seen) a few IPL players and guys we’re familiar with from certain teams. I haven’t seen any of my fellow Mumbai Indians yet and I’m sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles shared. Obviously, with social distancing, everyone is keeping their distance and it's one of those unique situations,” Boult said.

Both teams are staying at the venue for the @ICC World Test Championship Final in Southampton and that means seeing some familiar faces for Trent Boult like his @mipaltan teammates. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/2g8TPjtWQs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2021

Trent Boult hit the ground running after coming into the side after a well-deserved break. Playing in the second Test, the left-arm quick returned match figures of 6/119 as New Zealand romped to an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

Trent Boult celebrates a wicket during New Zealand's win over England in the Second Test

The 31-year-old is part of the Kiwi squad for the World Test Championship Final and is set to play a crucial role as New Zealand seek to end their trophy drought.

Trent Boult feels England win won’t “count for much” when New Zealand face India

Trent Boult in a playful mood on arrival at the Hampshire Bowl ahead of the @ICC World Test Championship Final #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/Kqha0iYh9u — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2021

Many have touted New Zealand as the favourites considering the Blackcaps have gotten more time to get used to the English conditions. Despite outclassing England and winning a Test series in the country for the first time since 1999, Trent Boult feels it will be a clean slate by the time the WTC Final comes around.

“I don't think it counts for much. Good preparation, and good for everyone to have a hit out and get some time under their belt. Just really looking forward to this week, can’t wait, and hopefully, we can continue on our good form,” Boult concluded.

Trent Boult has picked up 36 wickets in nine Tests against India, and the Kiwi quick will look to add to that tally in conditions that are expected to favour fast bowlers this week.

