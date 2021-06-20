WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson now leads the tournament as the bowler with most fifers

Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul was one of the major highlights of the World Test Championship (WTC). The pacer prised out some of the main batsmen to bundle India out for 217 in the rain-hit event.

With that, Jamieson now holds the distinction of being the leading bowler to pick up the most five-wicket hauls in the WTC. He had 4 fifers in the league phase and now leads the pack with Axar Patel (4) and Ravichandran Ashwin trailing behind.

Jamieson dismissed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant before returning to send back Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Here's a quick recap of how they were dismissed, courtesy of SK's commentary.

Kyle Jamieson to Jasprit Bumrah

91.5 Kyle Jamieson to Jasprit Bumrah, OUT! THAT IS DEAD! Booming in-swinger on middle and off stump and it has the beating of Bumrah! He tries to jam his bat on time but is completely flummoxed by the movement as the ball raps him on the pads. The umpire raises his finger and Bumrah does not even bother reviewing! Might have been worth a shot though! Jamieson on a hat-trick nevertheless!

Kyle Jamieson to Ishant Sharma

91.4 Kyle Jamieson to Ishant Sharma, EDGED AND TAKEN! FOUR FOR JAMIESON! Back of a length delivery in the channel just outside off stump. The ball decks away off the surface and forces Ishant to feel for it from his crease. He gets a genuine outside edge that is safely gobbled up by Taylor at first slip!

Kyle Jamieson to Rishabh Pant

Kyle Jamieson strikes again to dismiss Rishabh Pant.



A fantastic catch by Tom Latham in the slips 👏



🇮🇳 are 156/5.



#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/fbqJuBk9wF pic.twitter.com/GysPNoY8Xs — ICC (@ICC) June 20, 2021

73.4 Kyle Jamieson to Rishabh Pant, OUT! JAMIESON HAS TWO! Full delivery well outside off stump and Pant can't resist the temptation to throw his bat at it. He does so without any foot movement and gets a thick outside edge that flies towards second slip, where Latham completes a smart catch! Massive moment in the game!

Kyle Jamieson to Virat Kohli

67.4 Kyle Jamieson to Virat Kohli, HUGE APPEAL AND GIVEN! Length delivery that pitches on off stump and decks back into the batter. Kohli is trapped on the crease and is beaten by the inward movement as the ball thuds into the back pad. NZ go up and the umpire raises his finger! Kohli, after much deliberation, reviews! There is no bat involved and the ball would have smashed into leg stump! Kohli has to go and New Zealand have their early breakthrough!

Kyle Jamieson to Rohit Sharma

20.1 Kyle Jamieson to Rohit Sharma, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Full delivery thrown well outside off stump. The ball moves away and induces a false stroke as Rohit has a prod at it from his crease. The ball takes the outside edge and arrows towards third slip, where Southee completes a smart catch! Rohit perishes after another promising start!

Kyle Jamieson's WTC stats

Jamieson has picked up 41 wickets from seven matches at an average of 12.41. His average is the second-highest among all the other bowlers in the WTC.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee