WTC Final: Predicting 3 bowlers who will pick the most wickets

India and New Zealand enter the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 18 in Southampton knowing they share one key thing in common: a potent bowling attack.

Both sides announced their 15-man squad ahead of the marquee ICC event and the focus on bowling was a glaring standout. Virat Kohli stuck to his usual ploy of leaning towards the seamers, while Kane Williamson and the Kiwi think-tank added some pacers and lone spinner Ajaz Patel to ably assist their quicks, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Ahead of the all-important encounter, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who might pick up the most wickets in the WTC final.

WTC Final: Potential top wicket-takers

#1 R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of India's trump cards in the WTC. The spinner has picked up 67 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 20.88 so far.

The next Indian on the list is Ishant Sharma with 36 wickets from 11 matches. Ashwin is currently third in the WTC's 'Most Wickets' standings, three short of Pat Cummins (70 wickets) and two behind Stuart Broad (69).

His adaptability and ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial intervals make him one of the key contenders to pick the most wickets in the WTC final. The Kiwis have also often resorted to playing three left-handed batsmen in their lineup, which will only favour India's crafty off-spinner.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

The New Zealand pacer brings with him a deceiving yorker and plenty of zing to extract bounce from any wicket he plays. Jamieson comes into the WTC final after picking up 36 wickets in the league phase at an outstanding average of 13.27.

In the first Test of the recently concluded England series, he made a handy contribution by picking up three wickets in the first innings. He was rested for the second Test that New Zealand won and will come into the eleven for the WTC final well-rested and fired up.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

After a rather quiet IPL, Jasprit Bumrah will be eager to be back amongst the wickets. India's premier pacer has 34 wickets in the WTC so far and will be looking to make complete use of the pitch conditions at Southampton and be amongst the wickets.

Bumrah's accuracy will be key for India in the WTC final as they will look to prise out the likes of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor earlier in the innings to peg their opponents on the back foot.

