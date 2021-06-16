WTC Final: Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult Head-to-Head

Virat Kohli against Trent Boult will be one of the key match-ups in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting Friday (June 18). The Kiwi quick had a good outing against England in the recently concluded second Test which New Zealand won by eight wickets. Boult recorded figures of 4/85 and 2/34 in the Test and will come into the WTC final with renewed confidence for Kane Williamson's side.

He is bound to come up against Kohli, who will be keen to cement his authority in the upcoming WTC summit clash. Both players have clashed previously in all formats of the game. Ahead of the all-important clash, we take a look at how the two have fared against each other.

Virat Kohli vs Trent Boult Head-to-Head

Kohli has been dismissed thrice by Boult in their Test encounters since 2012. The Indian skipper has faced 226 balls and scored 133 runs against the left-arm seamer. He has also hit Boult for 21 fours in all of their clashes collectively.

India's premier batsman also has a decent record against the Black Caps pacer in ODIs. Kohli has scored 121 runs from 120 balls which is over a run-a-ball, but Boult has dismissed him thrice in this format as well. It does appear that Boult has a slight edge in the shorter format and will look to use his limited-overs strategies to get the better of Kohli.

WTC Records of Kohli and Boult

Virat Kohli will look to add to his 27 Test centuries when India take on New Zealand in the WTC final

In the 14 WTC matches, Virat Kohli has notched up two tons and four fifties with a high score of 254*. He is 11th on the top runscorers list with 877 runs at an average of 43.85. The list is led by Aussie top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne (1675 runs), with England captain Joe Root (1660 runs) in second place.

Trent Boult will look to trouble the Indian top-order and specifically, skipper Kohli in the WTC final

Boult has also had a decent league phase, picking up 34 wickets from nine matches at an average of 29.29. He is 18th on the wicket-takers list, however, that is led by Australia's Pat Cummins (70 wickets), followed by England pacer Stuart Broad (69 wickets).

Edited by Anantaajith Ra