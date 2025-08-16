Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sanju Samson - comparing their stats after 23 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Sanju Samson is likely to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma in the Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. This will be Team India's first assignment following a month-long break after the five-match Test series in England, which the visitors drew 2-2.

The Men in Blue's team selection for the eight-nation T20 tournament is likely to take place in Mumbai on August 19. Team India's previous assignment in the T20 format was the five-match home series against England at the start of the year. Abhishek was the leading run-getter in the series with 279 runs at a strike rate of 219.69. In contrast, Samson only managed 51 runs in five innings.

Despite Samson's struggles, he is likely to be retained as opener. While Shubman Gill is likely to make a comeback to the T20I team as the third opening option, the selectors could also look at Yashasvi Jaiswal. The latter has featured in 23 T20Is. Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 team selection, we compare Jaiswal's stats with that of Samson at the same stage.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sanju Samson - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Jaiswal has 723 runs to his name at an average of 36.15. Of his 720-plus runs, 138 have come in five innings against Australia at an average of 27.60. He has also scored 141 runs in three innings against Zimbabwe, averaging 70.50, 100 runs in one knock against Nepal, 80 runs in three innings against Sri Lanka (average 26.66) and 60 runs in two innings against South Africa.

After 23 T20Is, Samson had 334 runs to his name at an average of 18.55. Of his 330-plus runs, 102 runs came in seven innings against Sri Lanka at an average of 14.57. He also scored 78 runs in two innings against Ireland at an average of 78 and 77 runs in five innings against West Indies at an average of 19.25. Against Australia, he averaged 16 from three innings, with a best of 23.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sanju Samson - Who has a better strike rate after 23 T20Is?

Jaiswal has a strike rate of 164.31 after 23 T20I matches. In five innings against Australia, the left-handed batter has a strike rate of 168.29. Further, in three innings each against Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe, he has strike rates of 177.77, 157.89 and 165.88 respectively. Also, after two innings against South Africa, the 23-year-old has a strike rate of 136.36.

After 23 T20Is, Samson had a strike rate of 131.49. The right-handed batter had a strike rate of 141.17 in three innings against Australia and 125.92 in seven innings against Sri Lanka. Further, he had a strike rate of 181.39 in two innings against Ireland and 124.19 in five innings against West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sanju Samson - Who has more 50-plus scores after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Jaiswal has six 50-plus scores to his credit - one hundred and five half-centuries. The left-handed batter scored 100 off 49 balls against Nepal in the 1st quarterfinal of the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. The blazing knock featured eight fours and seven sixes. Of his fifties, one each has been registered against Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Yashasvi Jaiswal 723 36.15 164.31 100 1 5 Sanju Samson 334 18.55 131.49 77 0 1

(Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sanju Samson T20I batting stats comparison after 23 T20Is)

After 23 T20Is, Samson had only one half-century to his name. The right-handed batter scored 77 off 42 balls against Ireland in Dublin (Malahide) in June 2022. The knock featured nine fours and four sixes. Samson's next best score at that stage was 39 off 25, which came against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in February 2022.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sanju Samson - Who has a better record in winning causes after 23 T20Is?

After 23 T20Is, Jaiswal has featured in 17 matches that India have won. In 17 innings, he has scored 698 runs at an average of 46.53 and a strike rate of 169.41, with the aid of one century and five half-centuries. In three matches that India have lost, he has scored 11 runs. He has also featured in two tied games, scoring 14 runs, while one match ended in no result in which he did not bat.

After 23 T20Is, Samson had featured in 15 matches that India had won. In 12 innings, he scored 258 runs at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 150, with a best of 77. In seven matches that India lost, he scored 68 runs, with a best of 19. The right-hander also featured in one tied game in which he scored eight runs.

