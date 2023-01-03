"You can't depend entirely on Virat and Rohit" - Kapil Dev on Team India's 2023 ODI World Cup aspirations 

Legendary World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has opined that every member of the Team India squad will have to step up and do their part if they want their hands on the 2023 ODI World Cup. The 13th edition of the tournament is scheduled to be hosted by India in the October-November window.

Team India have stumbled in the final hurdles in the last couple of editions of the tournament. Since their famous win in 2011, the Men in Blue have been eliminated in the semi-final stages despite heading into the event as heavy favorites.

With the 2023 edition taking place entirely in India and a plethora of talent present in the squad, expectations are high for the home side to claim their third ODI World Cup triumph.

However, to achieve that, Kapil feels that it is imperative that India are not over-reliant on their stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The former all-rounder told ABP News:

"If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a backseat and they will need to think about the team."

He continued:

"Aap Virat pe, Rohit pe ya 2-3 players pe bhadosa karenge ki wo hume World Cup jeetayenge toh aisa kabhi bhi nahi ho sakta (If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that's never going to happen). You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup."

Kapil also stressed upon the importance of the youngsters sharing some of the responsibility. Noting that Team India needs to break the culture of being dependent on a select set of players, Kapil said:

"There are always a couple of players who turn out to be the pillars of your side. The team revolves around them but we need to break that and build at least 5-6 players like that. That's why I say, you can't depend on Virat and Rohit. You need players who fulfil each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say 'it is our time'."

Team India currently have a slew of talented youngsters in their talent pool. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan have risen through the domestic and youth system and have amassed enough experience to be consistent members of the ODI squad.

"The biggest positive is that the World Cup will happen in India" - Kapil Dev

The team's focus undoubtedly shifts to the 50-over format for the time being. Management has reportedly already identified and shortlisted a 20-man unit which will be tried and tested out in the build-up to the event. With a new selection committee expected to be set up with a keen eye on the workload of players, it is clear that no stone is left unturned in terms of preparation.

Team India's imperious record on home soil works in their favor and the upcoming pre-season proves to be an excellent avenue for management to check where the team stands at present.

The tournament at the end of the year could also prove to be a potential swansong for the senior players. Kapil Dev believes that fitness will play a key role in the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli if they want to represent India at another ICC event. Kapil said:

"The biggest positive is that the World Cup will happen in India. Nobody knows the conditions better than we do. For the last 8-10 years, Rohit and Virat have been two of the most important cricketers for India. Many have started to ask the question if this will be Virat and Rohit's last World Cup."

Kapil concluded:

"I believe they can play but they will need to work really hard. Fitness will play a key role. There are a lot of youngsters coming up, will they be able to compete with them? There is a question mark but it depends on how they want to play their game. There is no shortage of ability."

Team India will kickstart their home season with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka devoid of Rohit. The Indian skipper is slated to return to lead the side for the ensuing three-match ODI series against the Lankans.

Will Team India be overly reliant on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Let us know what you think.

