Cameron Green to begin bowling only from April 13 in IPL 2023 as per advisory from Cricket Australia

Australian all-rounder and Mumbai Indians' (MI) biggest IPL 2023 auction acquisition, Cameron Green, will only be available as a bowling option from April 13 onwards. He sustained a fracture during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, ruling him out for a little while.

Green was roped in by MI for a huge sum of ₹17.5 crore at the IPL 2023 mega-auction last month. The youngster was among the most anticipated names to be drawn during the event.

His versatility in the batting order as well as his ability to extract bounce off the surface make him a valuable acquisition despite a lack of experience in the format at the highest level.

The all-rounder is an integral part of the Australian setup, especially in red-ball cricket. He provides the side with a definite balance and has an air-tight schedule in the coming months with Australia's tour of India as well as the subsequent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

According to a report by the Times of India, Cricket Australia convened the franchises that Green's workload will have to be monitored during the tournament, specifically if he features across all four Tests during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February - March.

BCCI's CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin wrote in an email to all 10 franchises on the morning of December 23. The communication read:

"Cricket Australia has informed this morning that Cameron Green (player No. 8) will be fully available. However, if he features in all the four Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Green will not be able to bowl for four weeks from the conclusion of the fourth Test scheduled from 9th March to 13th March, 2023."

The Perth-born cricketer was warned about the issues surrounding the workload by his Australian counterparts before entering his name for the auction.

It is to be noted that the Aussies have a crucial set of fixtures right after the IPL season, which includes the World Test Championship (WTC) final as well as the Ashes series in England.

Cameron Green was the second-highest purchase at the IPL 2023 mini-auction

After amassing a bid as high as ₹17.50 crore, Cameron Green became the most expensive Australian acquisition at the IPL auction, breaking Pat Cummins' record.

He was also the second most expensive player to go under the hammer at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. It was England all-rounder Sam Curran who attracted the highest bid of ₹18.50 crore (from Kings XI Punjab), to become the most expensive player in IPL history.

The youngster made his debut during the famous Border-Gavaskar series in 2020-21 but only came into the white-ball limelight recently. He showed his potential at the top of the order with an impactful set of performances during the T20I series against India right before the T20 World Cup 2022.

He was also a late addition to the Australian squad for the tournament, following Josh Inglis' freak injury. However, with David Warner and Aaron Finch at the top of the order, he could only play one match as the hosts were eliminated from the Super 12 stage.

