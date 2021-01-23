“Your time will come, just keep working hard” - Ajinkya Rahane to Kuldeep Yadav after Gabba triumph

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane addressed the team in the Gabba dressing room after the visitors clinched the final Test by three wickets to win the series.

In a short pep took, he made a particular mention of left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who did not feature in any of the Test matches. Speaking to the left-arm spinner, Ajinkya Rahane said:

“Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you. You did not play a game here, but your attitude was really good. Your time will come; just keep working hard.”

Ajinkya Rahane also lauded the efforts of young pace bowler Kartik Tyagi, telling him he did a fabulous job. Kartik Tyagi was worked hard in the nets during the enthralling series.

Everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals: Ajinkya Rahane

Terming the series triumph a massive moment for all the players, Ajinkya Rahane said in praise of the team:

“What happened in Adelaide, how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals.”

BCCI posted a clip of Ajinkya Rahane’s speech on its Twitter account and official website.

As we draw curtains on our historic triumph and start our preparations for the home series, here’s Captain @ajinkyarahane88‘s address to #TeamIndia from the Gabba dressing room.



Full 🎥https://t.co/Sh2tkR5c7j pic.twitter.com/l7wr6UXSxq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2021

A few days back, the BCCI had posted a video of head coach Ravi Shastri applauding the team for their excellent efforts during a tough tour. Shastri had said:

"Guys, the courage, resolve, and spirit you have shown, it is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 36 all out, but you had the belief. It does not come overnight; it takes a period of time. Now you have the self-belief. Not just India, the whole world will stand up and salute you today".

Shastri further said in this regard:

"Remember what you guys have done today, enjoy as much as you can. Everybody has been outstanding. It started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic, and the honours were even coming into this Gabba Test.”

WATCH - Exclusive: Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc delivers a dressing room speech at Gabba.



A special series win in Australia calls for a special speech from the Head Coach. Do not miss!



Full 📽️📽️https://t.co/kSk2mbp309 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Ga5AaMvkim — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane and co returned home to a rousing reception following their heroics in Australia.

After their debacle in the series opener in Adelaide, the visitors won in Melbourne and Brisbane to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With Virat Kohli back as captain, India now face England at home in a four-Test series beginning on February 5.