Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best glove skins, known for their unique and striking appearance. These are popular among the players for their exclusivity and showcase status symbols within the community. Although they don't affect the gameplay, they enhance the character's aesthetic appeal.

This list will feature some of the best glove skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

From Pandora's Box to Slingshot, here are the 10 best glove skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Sport Gloves | Pandora’s Box

Sport Gloves | Pandora's Box (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $52818.22

Field-Tested $3807.01

The Pandora’s Box is the most expensive among the best glove skins in the game. It has been a part of the Operation Hydra Case since Valve launched it in November 2016. Its striking purple synthetic fabric material on the upper side grabs many players' attention. The gloves look durable and give an aesthetic vibe to the gameplay.

2) Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze

Sport Gloves | Hedge Maze (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $21067.26

Field-Tested $6310.34

Hedge Maze is a beloved glove skin in the game. It has a paint job of green at the corner and the top, white at some places, and complemented with black in the middle. Additionally, an abstract pattern on the body elevates its visual appearance.

It has been a part of the Operation Hydra Case since Valve launched it in November 2016.

3) Specialist Gloves | Crimson Kimono

Specialist Gloves | Crimson Kimono (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7957.41

Field-Tested $1264.70

The Crimson Kimono glove was introduced as a part of the Operation Hydra Case in November 2016. Professional players like Karimz and Olofmeister use this skin in their gameplay. It has a solid red texture complemented with black shades and diamond patterns all over the body. The Crimson Kimono stands among the best glove skins for its aesthetic and functionality.

4) Sport Gloves | Superconductor

Sport Gloves | Superconductor (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $12640.36

Field-Tested $1625

With the nominal use of color, the Superconductor has a minimal look among the best glove skins. The body features some hexagonal shape patterns in black and grey color. However, the blue texture in some areas enhances its elegant look. It perfectly blends with the character’s vision.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Hydra Case since November 2016.

5) Sport Gloves | Vice

Sport Gloves | Vice (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $15605.36

Field-Tested $1000

Vice is the most popular among the best glove skins in the game. It has a paint job of pink with a black color scheme on the body. Moreover, the geometrical pattern gives it a non-fictional touch and opulent appeal, and the vibrant color looks eye-catching on the virtual battlefield.

It has been a part of the Revolution Case since Valve launched it in February 2018.

6) Sport Gloves | Amphibious

Sport Gloves | Amphibious (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $5042.09

Field-Tested $599.99

The Amphibious is a popular skin often seen in the game, and its Opulent appearance makes it a must-have for enthusiasts. The sky blue with a combination of dark blue color scheme gives it a chilling vibe in the gameplay. The white stripes on the body increase its visual aspect.

The skin has been a part of the Revolution Case since it launched in February 2018.

7) Specialist Gloves | Emerald Web

Specialist Gloves | Emerald Web (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $8426.90

Field-Tested $578.19

Emerald Web is the perfect choice for players who want to stand out from others. It has a light green and black color scheme with “TORTUE” written on the front. The skin features a spider-web pattern design, which makes it highly sought after.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Hydra Case since Valve launched it in November 2016.

8) Moto Gloves | Spearmint

Moto Gloves | Spearmint (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $12357.90

Field-Tested $1170.74

The Spearmint has a captivating design that includes a mixture of colors, resembling a white geometrical pattern. Unlike the other best glove skins in the game, it has a grey shell protector in the middle. Eventually, the orange color stripes on the front make it eye-catching.

The skin has been a part of the Operation Hydra Case since November 2016.

9) Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard

Driver Gloves | Snow Leopard (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2947.24

Field-Tested $327.52

The Snow Leopard features a leopard skin design in a white and black combination, and it is an affordable pick among the other best glove skins on this list. The leopard texture has earned it a lasting place in the game, and it is easily identifiable for the players. It showcases the amalgamation of wildness and ferocity on the battleground.

The skin has been a part of the Recoil Case since Valve launched it in December 2020.

10) Sport Gloves | Slingshot

Sport Gloves | Slingshot (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $7000

Field-Tested $612.41

The Slingshot glove skin features a synthetic red material with a geometrical pattern throughout the body. The cosmetic has a futuristic and clean look, which gives it a robust and comfortable feel. Additionally, the white stripes enhance its cosmetic appeal and grab attention on the battlefield.

The skin has been a part of the Recoil Case since Valve launched it in December 2020.

