Counter-Strike 2 offers some of the best M249 skins. This machine gun has a huge magazine capacity, allowing players to spray without impacting recoil. Its visual upgrade adds a touch of personal preferences and showcases a status symbol on the virtual battlefield.

This article will feature the 10 best M249 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

From Blizzard Marbleized to Midnight Palm, here are the 10 best M249 skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)

1) Blizzard Marbleized

M249 Blizzard Marbleized (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $120

Field-Tested $4.73

Among the best M249 skins, Blizzard Marbleized is the most expensive, featuring shades of grey and white stains on the body, resembling a marble stone. It gives the firearm a chill and sophisticated look that's easily identifiable on the battleground.

The skin has been a part of the Arms Deal update since Valve launched it in August 2013, which also features skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

2) Shipping Forecast

M249 Shipping Forecast (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $12.35

Field-Tested $11.90

The Shipping Forecast M249 skin has a very dark and ferocious look, with some zodiac patterns printed all over the body. It has a dark teal paint that blends perfectly with the character's appearance.

Valve added this as a part of the Gods and Monsters Collection in May 2015, with skins for M4A4 and other weapons.

3) Jungle

M249 Jungle (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $14.66

Field-Tested $2.04

Based on the Jungle theme, this M249 skin has a nominal paint job, giving it a clean and polished appeal. Unlike the other best M249 skins on the list, this has no funky design, and with a solid green color scheme, it grabs many players’ attention.

The skin has been a part of the St. Marc Collection since Valve introduced it in 2019.

4) Emerald Poison Dart

M249 Emerald Poison Dart (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.72

Field-Tested $1.02

The M249 Emerald Poison Dart's green and yellow color scheme stands out among the best M249 skins, resembling a deadly dart frog. It features an intricate pattern of stripes and spots all over the body.

The ferocious and hazardous look of the firearm makes a deadly statement on the battleground. The skin is a part of the Spectrum Collection, featuring skins for the USP-S and other weapons.

5) Jungle DDPAT

M249 Jungle DDPAT (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $13.76

Field-Tested $1.22

The Camouflage green pixel pattern of the Jungle DDPAT skin makes it stand out among the best M249 skins. The sleek design and aesthetic craftsmanship make it a favorite among the players.

This skin has been a part of the Alpha Collection since September 2013.

6) Nebula Crusader

M249 Nebula Crusader (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $2.55

Field-Tested $0.72

The M249 Nebula Crusader skin has featured a stunning piece of artwork. The design portrays a fighter plane at the hand guard and an astronaut at the Feed Tray. Additionally, the space game depiction elevates the visual appearance of the firearm.

The skin has been a part of the Shadow Collection, which also has skins for the AK-47 and other weapons.

7) Downtown

M249 Downtown (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $1.02

Field-Tested $0.33

Despite being fancy and gorgeous, the Downtown is an affordable option for the skin collector. The sharp design and arrow pattern in the pink, purple, and blue color scheme look eye-catching. Players can easily identify this skin owing to its vibrant color.

The skin journeyed as a part of the Recoil Collection in July 2022.

8) System Lock

M249 System Lock (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $0.29

Field-Tested $0.10

M249 System Lock skin is the perfect choice for those who want to make a Red-theme inventory. The solid red color scheme complimented with black, giving it a distinctive look. Many professional players used it during gameplay, making it a style statement for the community.

It is the most affordable among the best M249 skins and has been part of the Chroma Collection since Valve launched it in January 2015.

9) Humidor

M249 Humidor (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $11.88

Field-Tested $11.31

The Humidor M249 skin’s dark color and pattern are visually striking. Unlike the other best M249 skins, the entire firearm, including the barrel, rear sight, and hand guard, is wrapped up with an intricate floral motif that looks stunning.

The skin drives a powerful message and sets an example of nature that meets firepower. It's part of the 2021 Mirage collection, featuring skins for AUG and other weapons.

10) Midnight Palm

M249 Midnight Palm (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Factory New $3.22

Field-Tested $3.17

The Midnight Palm is a popular skin that has grabbed the attention of many players since it launched. Based on the nature theme, it features some palm leaves in a dark black color, which implies its ferocious appearance.

The skin has been a part of the 2021 Dust 2 Collection, the latest addition among the best M249 skins on this list.

Check out more CS2 guides here:

AWP skins || USP-S skins || Karambit skins || SCAR-20 skins