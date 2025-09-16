10 Best midfielders in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

The best midfielders in EA FC 26 bring balance, creativity, and control to the pitch. Whether they’re dictating tempo from deep, driving play forward with energy, or unlocking defenses with a killer pass, these players are the heartbeat of any top squad.

Ad

This year’s rankings highlight a mix of men’s and women’s stars, showcasing both defensive anchors and attacking creators. From technical maestros to relentless box-to-box engines, these midfielders are among the most influential players in the game.

The highest-rated midfielders in EA FC 26

Here are the top 10 midfielders ranked by their overall ratings and attributes.

10) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz (Image via EA Sports

The German prodigy continues to shine in EA FC 26 with an 89 overall rating and exceptional 90 Dribbling and 88 Passing stats. His Incisive Pass PlayStyle+ makes him a dangerous creator in advanced roles, while his versatility allows him to thrive as a CAM or CM.

Ad

Trending

9) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde (Image via EA Sports)

Valverde’s mix of 88 Pace, 85 Physicality, and a high work rate makes him one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the game. His Relentless PlayStyle+ ensures he covers every blade of grass, offering both defensive stability and attacking drive.

Ad

8) Vitinha

Vitinha (Image via EA Sports)

A technically gifted midfielder, Vitinha boasts 90 Dribbling and the Technical PlayStyle+. His balance and agility make him ideal for controlling possession and breaking lines in tight spaces.

Ad

7) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich (Image via EA Sports)

Kimmich remains one of football’s best midfielders. With 89 Passing and Long Ball Pass, he excels in dictating play from deep, making him indispensable for players who love possession-based football.

Ad

6) Pedri

Pedri (Image via EA Sports)

The Barcelona star’s 91 Dribbling and First Touch ability make him one of the smoothest midfielders in EA FC 26. Pedri thrives in central roles, linking play with ease and offering elite ball control under pressure.

Ad

5) Patri Guijarro

Patri Guijarro (Image via EA Sports)

A defensive rock with 86 Defending and 83 Physicality, Guijarro also brings excellent balance as a passer. Her Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+ and 83 Passing makes her a brilliant distributor from deep midfield.

Ad

Also Read: Best Hidden Gems in EA FC 26 Career Mode

4) Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham (Image via EA Sports)

Bellingham combines strength, flair, and composure to play as a modern box-to-box midfielder. With 90 Dribbling, 85 Physicality, and Relentless energy, he is one of the most complete midfielders in the game, equally dangerous in attack and defense.

Ad

3) Rodri

Rodri (Image via EA Sports)

Rodri is the ultimate anchor with 86 Passing and 86 Defending, which also cement his place as one of the best CDMs in EA FC 26. With Tiki Taka PlayStyle+, he recycles possession and shields the backline with unmatched efficiency.

Ad

2) Aitana Bonmatí

Aitana Bonmatí (Image via EA Sports)

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner earns a 91 overall, showcasing her status as one of the finest playmakers in the game. With 91 Dribbling, 86 Passing, and Technical PlayStyle+, Bonmatí controls matches with excellent vision and composure.

Ad

1) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putelllas (Image via EA Sports)

At the very top is Alexia Putellas, boasting a 91 overall rating, 90 Passing, and 91 Dribbling. With a 5-star weak foot and skill moves, plus First Touch PlayStyle+, she is the most complete midfielder in EA FC 26, capable of dominating in any central role.

Ad

Midfield is the engine room of every team, and the stars above represent the very best in EA FC 26. From Putellas’ unmatched all-around quality to Rodri’s defensive mastery and Bellingham’s all-action style, each player brings a unique way to control the game. Some honorable mentions like Debinha, Jamal Musiala, and Mariona narrowly missed the list but remain elite creative forces in midfield.

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.