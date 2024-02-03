The Sawed-Off is a pump-shotgun in Counter-Strike 2 known for its close-range firepower. Although it has a low magazine capacity, its one shot is enough to deal lethal damage to enemies' health. Players often use it as a secondary weapon or in eco-rounds due to its highly damaging properties, making it an ideal firearm for holding cozy places while defending a site.

Counter-Strike 2 offers a wide range of Sawed-Off skins, each with its unique appearance, but they do not affect the gameplay. Skins add a personalized touch to the weapon, making it look visually striking on the battlefield.

This article lists 10 of the best Sawed-Off skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2).

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 10 best Sawed-Off skins in Counter-Strike 2 (CS2)?

1) Copper

Sawed-Off Copper (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Sawed-Off Copper skin immediately became popular after Valve introduced it in August 2013. It features a minimalist but striking rusted copper color.

The Copper Sawed-Off belongs to the Dust collection, which also offers skins for the AWP, P2000, and other firearms. Its Factory New version costs $90.82, while the Field-Tested is priced at $68.85.

2) First Class

Sawed-Off First Class (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Valve introduced the First Class as a part of the Baggage Collection in July 2014. The skin features a green leather finish and has a war veteran-inspired look. The leather finish on the back and grip gives it a striking appearance.

The Factory New version of the skin costs $33.65, while the Field-Tested variant is priced at $25.97.

3) Orange DDPAT

Sawed-Off Orange DDPAT (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

Valve released this skin as a part of the eSport 2013 Case in August 2013. The Orange DDPAT Sawed-Off has an elegant orange and grey pixel pattern all over its body. Its color scheme is visually striking and perfectly blends with the battlefield.

The Factory New version of the skin costs $35.90, while the Field-Tested iteration is priced at $8.68.

4) The Kraken

Sawed-Off The Kraken (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Kraken is slightly cheaper compared to the other skins in Counter-Strike 2. As its name suggests, it has a sea creature theme, with the eponymous beast's tentacles featured all over the weapon's body.

The Factory New version costs $4.74, while the Field-Tested variant is priced at $3.27.

5) Mosaico

Sawed-Off Mosaico (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Mosaico Sawed-Off skin was introduced as a part of the Operation Bravo collection in September 2013 and has gained a lot of attention since then. It has a geometrical pattern and is popular among players due to its minimalist color scheme.

Its Factory New version costs $21.12, while the Field-Tested iteration is priced at $2.75.

6) Devourer

Sawed-Off Devourer (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Devourer Sawed-Off has funky multicolored graffiti printed all over its body. It was introduced in August 2018 as a part of Horizon Case.

The Factory New version of the skin costs $9.89, while the Field-Tested variant is priced at $2.34.

7) Jungle Thicket

Sawed-Off Jungle Thicket (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Jungle Thicket Sawed-Off has a nature-based look. Leaves are featured all over the weapon's body.

The Factory New version of the skin is priced at $2.64, while the Field-Tested iteration costs $2.14.

8) Kiss Love

Sawed-Off Kiss Love (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Kiss Love Sawed-Off is a pink-colored skin that features a female character drawn in typical anime fashion. It can be obtained by opening the Recoil Case container, which has been a part of the Recoil collection since July 2022.

The Factory New variant of the skin costs $7.66, while the Field-Tested iteration is priced at is $1.84.

9) Wasteland Princes

Sawed-Off Wasteland Princess (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Wasteland Princess features very cool lip graffiti on the Sawed-Off. The skin also adds some abstract patterns to the weapon.

The Factory New version of the cosmetic is available for$4.93, while the Field-Tested iteration costs $1.09

10) Serenity

Sawed-Off Serenity (Image via Valve || YouTube/covernant)

The Serenity Sawed-Off features a woman with wings emanating from her eyes. The skin also adds a feather print to the rest of the weapon's body.

The Factory New version of the Serenity Sawed-Off costs $1.89, while the Field-Tested is priced at $0.81.

