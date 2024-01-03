10 best sci-fi game deals at Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023

Several science fiction games are on offer during the Epic Games Store's ongoing Holiday sale. This genre of the entertainment industry is quite extensive, featuring multiple sub-genres, and the case is no different when it comes to video games. Sci-fi video games offer many interesting titles across multiple categories ranging from RPG to FPS.

For those looking to experience an alternate future and fantasy of sci-fi through video games, this article lists 10 titles to acquire during the ongoing Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2023.

Note: This article will not include titles already offered during the Epic Games Holiday Giveaway.

Top 10 sci-fi games to purchase during the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale of 2023

1) Mass Effect Legendary Edition ($5.99 at 90%)

The adventures of Commander Shepard and crew onboard the SSV Normandy starship in Bioware's space RPG are nothing short of extraordinary. Many consider Mass Effect one of the best role-playing games ever made, and EA has bundled a remastered version of the original trilogy in the Legendary Edition.

2) Ghostrunner 2 ($33.99 at 15%)

The first game was free on the Epic Games Store as part of the Holiday giveaway a few days ago. Ghostrunner 2 enhances the cyber-ninja fantasy of its predecessor by overhauling the already fantastic and challenging platformer gameplay, adding new features such as new bike segments. Ghostrunner 2 and all its content is available at a 15% discount on the Epic Games Store.

3) Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition ($53.59 at 33%)

After originally bombing upon launch in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has made a significant comeback in 2023. Many of the anticipated features, including the Night City metro system, have eventually been implemented by CD Projekt Red. CDPR also released Phantom Liberty, adding a new district and side objectives to Night City's complicated dystopian metropolis.

4) RoboCop: Rogue City ($44.99 at 10%)

RoboCop: Rogue City is set in the universe of the RoboCop movie franchise. Alex Murphy, aka the RoboCop, is back and ready to once again bring law and order to the city of Old Detroit. This sci-fi shooter, released in 2023, tells a new story about the RoboCop while paying homage to the movies.

5) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($34.99 at 50%)

Star Wars is one of the most popular sci-fi franchises in the world, and Respawn Entertainment's original series set in this universe offers one of the best stories. Similar to The Fallen Order, you will play as Kal Cestis, and your mission to rebuild the Jedi Order will take you to many corners of the galaxy far, far away.

6) Dead Space Remake ($23.99 at 60%)

If you're looking for a horror game with sci-fi features, EA's Dead Space, released in 2023, is currently on sale at the Epic Games Store. The title is a remake of the original Dead Space, with the same plot of engineer Isaac Clarke arriving on the mining ship USG Ishimura and becoming trapped against unknown monstrosities known as Necromorphs.

7) System Shock ($25.99 at 35%)

Another sci-fi horror title available on the Epic Games Store during its ongoing Holiday sale is the System Shock remake. You will return to the familiar hallways of the Citadel Research Station and fight through various mutants to stop the rogue AI SHODAN before it destroys the Earth.

8) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy ($14.99 at 75%)

Unless you are Peter Quill, dubbed the Starlord, traveling across space with a walking tree, a talking raccoon, and a slew of other unusual individuals may seem like a dream. Eidos-Montreal's 2021 action game, which offers a unique narrative about the motley crew of Guardians of the Galaxy, is one of many fantastic sci-fi games you can choose from the ongoing Epic Sale.

9) Bioshock: The Collection ($11.99 at 80%)

Bioshock is a classic sci-fi FPS horror game franchise with strong influences from the steampunk genre. Unlike most games, which send you into space to combat aliens, this franchise sends you to the dystopian subterranean city of Rupture or the flying metropolis of Columbia, loaded with terrifying horrors.

The complete collection, including the remastered version of the first two games and Infinite, is among the many sci-fi titles available on Epic Games' ongoing sale.

10) The Callisto Protocol ($20.99 at 65%)

If you are a fan of the Dead Space series, a game you must check out during the ongoing Epic Game Store holiday sale is The Callisto Protocol. You play Jacob Lee, a pilot who is stranded and imprisoned on Jupiter's moon Callisto. Finding yourself in the midst of an outbreak in which the convicts transform into mutants, you must fight your way through them to escape safely.

The Epic Games Store is also hosting its ongoing holiday giveaway, in which one game is made available for free each day for the next 24 hours.