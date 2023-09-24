10 best Starfield food and items for healing

Starfield players can't survive the hostile galactical overworld when their health is on the line. They will want to get their hands on food and items to recover their lost stamina. Those who are low on health will require healing consumables to engage in exploration or combat. Food items recover gamers' health points (HP) and help them in many ways, such as increasing their damage resistance, carrying capacity, and O2 recovery.

Explorers can find food items in the form of loot at various places across the galaxies. They can also craft certain recipes at the cooking station. This guide lists the 10 best food items for healing in Starfield.

Trilo Bites and nine other food items in Starfield to help players recover

1) Alien Kebab

Alien Kebab (Image via Bethesda)

Players can eat an Alien Kebab food item to increase their health points in Starfield. It is one of the real-world meals that they cannot find by looting places. They have to craft this delicious grub at the cooking station on the ship. After consuming it, its effect will restore 12 health and provide +60 Energy Resistance for 8m.

2) Dawn's Roost Strip

Dawn's Roost Strip (Image via Bethesda)

Dawn's Roost Strip item can benefit Starfield players by helping them restore 12 health. The effect of this dish also increases +11 O2 for 10 mins. Unlike Alien Kebab, those who want to acquire it must visit the dealer Royce Elgin at the Pioneer Tower. The seller's location is at New Atlantis, Jemison, within the Alpha Centauri System.

3) Jemison Wellington

Jemison Wellington (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, Jemison Wellington is a foodstuff served with cream sauce. It includes beef tenderloin and prosciutto, which taste better with the sauce. The consumption of Jemison Wellington grants the character 12 health. Additionally, it boosts +4 carrying capacity for 5 mins, giving players the energy to lift heavy materials.

To get the Jemison Wellington food item, travelers must go to the same planet where they can find Dawn's Roost Strip.

4) Latkes

Find Latkes (Image via Bethesda)

By consuming Latkes in Starfield, gamers can restore their lost health by 8. This dish contains battered potatoes, eggs, and onions. They can also include flour or matzo meal to improve the recipe's taste. While Latke is an aid item mainly consumed for restoring health, one can also use it to gain +11 O2 for 8m.

Players must complete the food and drink research project to craft Latkes at the cooking station. They can only start this task after collecting the materials needed to cook Latkes.

5) Patty Melt

Patty Melt (Image via Bethesda)

Patty Melt is basically a hamburger that heals the unit in Starfield. This burger has ingredients like cheese, toast, and chopped potatoes. Those who consume this dish can restore 12 health. While meal entries mentioned earlier have multiple effects, Patty Melt is eaten specifically so that players can heal.

Those who wish to get this aid item can go to The Rock, located in Akila City, within the Cheyenne System. A merchant called August Bowen sells Patty Melt, and players can purchase it from him.

6) Pierogis

Pierogis (Image via Bethesda)

Pierogi is a food item that players can use to gain back the lost HP in Starfield. The recipe contains potatoes and cheese, and the character restores 12 health upon consuming the item. With this healing material's help, those injured can quickly recover from the damage and resume their space exploration.

One can go to three different places to find Pierogis. This food item can be found at The Rock, located at Alika City on planet Alika; Kay's House, which is in The Well on planet Jemison; and Brown Horse Tavern, situated at New Homestead on planet Titan.

7) Ta'ameya Pita

Ta'ameya Pita (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield players must travel to the same place where they can buy Pierogis and Patty Melt to obtain Ta'ameya Pita. By traversing the planet Alika within the Cheyenne System, they can meet the vendor August Bowen at The Rock, who sells this item to the playable character.

The effect of Ta'ameya Pita restores 12 health. Unlike the UC Battle Meal, which recovers health points and increases carrying capacity, this food won't have any other outcomes.

8) The Deep

The Deep (Image via Bethesda)

Cooking The Deep recipe allows characters to enjoy grilled pieces of alien Salmon in Starfield. The dish is complete when served alongside mixed vegetables and mashed potatoes. With the help of this food item that gamers can craft in the cooking station, they can restore 16 health. That said, one must collect Spice, Red Meat, Celery, Carrot, and Potato to prepare this meal.

9) Trilo Bites

Trilo Bites (Image via Bethesda)

Trilo Bites is a food item in Starfield that replenishes characters' lost health by 12. This recipe is prepared by sautéing small alien arthropods and serving them with whipped bitter. Although the character gains back HP after consuming it, the item offers no other benefits. It would be better to consume items that have multiple effects.

Players can buy Trilo Bites by visiting the merchandiser Royce Elgin at the Pioneer Tower. The Pioneer Tower is on the planet Jemison in the Alpha Centauri System in New Atlantis.

10) Veggie Grinder

Veggie Grinder (Image via Bethesda)

In Starfield, Veggie Grinder is a food item that restores health by 12. With the consumption of a hearty hoagie, gamers can quickly recover from the damage they have taken. This dish comprises roast vegetables and mushrooms.

Players can purchase the Veggie Grinder from the Starfield vendor named August Bowen, who sells it at The Rock. Explorers can find him in Alika City.