10 items you need to hoard in Starfield

As you traverse Starfield's intricate space stations and explore uncharted planets, you'll encounter a myriad of items, some of which are hidden treasures waiting to be collected and sold for a tidy sum of credits, the game's primary currency. However, collecting these items is not that easy, as the game doesn't let you carry an unlimited amount of items. However, players have found a loophole for this: hoarding.

Even in the early stages of the game, inventory space is in great demand. Players have started to become "hoarders" and toss everything they own on the floor of the ship. Considering Starfield's enormous ship storage capacity, keeping track of inventory goods may be a daunting task. However, this is an interesting way to cheese the game's inventory space and get some extra credits.

Notes, weapons, and eight of the best items you need to hoard in Starfield

1) Notes

Moby Dick could fetch some credits (Image via Bethesda)

Books are light and have a big price tag. It is possible to sell The Count of Monte Cristo, War of the Worlds, Moby Dick and other artists works for a high price. Another advantage is that upon selling them to merchants, they don't diminish as much as other items do.

2) Weapons

Selling weapons is a great option to make some credits (Image via Bethesda)

Weapons are some of the easiest items to acquire and sell in Starfield. You'll accumulate extra copies of firearms as you eliminate opponents, making them a consistent source of income. While they may not sell for exorbitant amounts, the sheer volume of weapons you'll collect during your spacefaring adventures can lead to substantial earnings.

3) Helmets

Selling helmets in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Helmets are another valuable item often found on defeated opponents. While they contribute to your character's defense, you'll encounter an abundance of them, making it practical to sell excess helmets.

Items like Pirate Helmets and Ecliptic Space Helmets can be sold for hundreds or even thousands of Credits, providing a substantial boost to your wealth.

4) Packs

Selling Packs in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Packs, although less common than helmets, offer even greater returns when sold. These items, such as Ecliptic Space Packs and Pirate Raiding Packs, can fetch significant amounts of Credits. Keep an eye out for them while looting, and use your companions as cargo mules to carry them until you can sell them for a handsome profit.

5) Spacesuit

Selling spacesuit in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Among all early-game items, spacesuits are perhaps the most rewarding to collect and sell. While their prices may vary, all spacesuits command a high value in the market. Even though they can be weighty, these spacesuits are the key to rapidly accumulating Credits, especially when you're short on funds in Starfield.

6) Desktop Digiframes

Selling the Desktop Digiframe for 195 credits (Image via Bethesda)

One of the most common items in Starfield's early game is the Desktop Digiframe. These compact LED screens can be found on nearly every space station and are relatively lightweight, allowing you to collect them in abundance. Each Desktop Digiframe can be sold for around 200 Credits, making them a practical and lucrative option for early-game scavenging.

7) Desktop Globe

Selling Desktop Globe for 30 credits (Image via Bethesda)

Similar to the Planetary System Sculpture, the Desktop Globe is another frequently encountered miscellaneous item in the early hours of Starfield. It might add a bit of weight to your inventory, but its high market value compared to other miscellany makes it a worthwhile loot. Gather a few during your exploration, and upon reaching New Atlantis, promptly sell them at the Trade Authority Kiosk.

8) Medicine (Aid)

Selling Aid could bolster your wallet (Image via Bethesda)

Medicine, often found in various forms while exploring, can be an unexpected source of income. They don't tend to weigh much and are practical to carry around in large quantities. While medicine serves a useful purpose in-game, it's worth selling the excess when you've amassed a substantial stockpile, especially when you need a quick influx of Credits.

9) Fire Extinguishers

Selling fire extinguishers (Image via Bethesda)

One of the more dependable lootable items is the fire extinguisher. In whatever building you explore, you will undoubtedly come across some. Since fire extinguishers weigh 1.60 each and go on sale for 105 credits, they are definitely an item to hoard. If not for credits, do it for fire safety.

10) Antique Earth Relics

Selling antique earth relics (Image via Bethesda)

Ancient Earth relics, such as Flip Lighters, Soccer Balls, Baseballs, Basketballs, and Hockey Sticks, harken back to Earth's pre-catastrophe culture in Starfield. These relics, while not abundant, are incredibly valuable, often fetching thousands of Credits per item. Since they hold no gameplay value beyond providing a financial boost, they're ideal options for selling.

Key takeaway

In Starfield, there are a ton of items not worth picking up. Save that area for anything else if you want to sell your miscellaneous stuff for cash. Contrary to the Fallout series, you cannot utilize random things as scrap for components, making them virtually worthless. The quickest method to earn credits while selling objects in Starfield is to be careful with what you hoard.

In the boundless universe of Bethesda's latest RPG, your financial success depends on your astute eye for valuable items. As you embark on your cosmic journey, remember to hoard these ten items, as they hold the key to unlocking wealth.