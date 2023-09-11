10 fastest ways to earn credits legally in Starfield

Be it buying new equipment or upgrading your existing gear, everything in Starfield requires credits. You can’t even hire crew members without spending some of this currency. Starfield's space explorers need credits to update their equipment, spacecraft, or weaponry. There are several methods to earn this currency in Starfield, but unless you want to spend a lot of money, the majority are slow and ineffective.

Here are some of the quickest ways to legally amass credits in Bethesda's latest odyssey.

Building outposts, selling ships, and more ways to earn credits legally in Starfield

1) Unlock the Commerce skill

Commerce skill in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Commerce skill is extremely important when it comes to buying and selling goods. Even a single skill point opens up a range of possibilities, including a 5% shopping discount and a maximum sale profit increase of 10%.

With the continued development of this skill, these incentives will become more enticing, ultimately offering a 20% discount purchase-wise and a 25% profit boost on sales.

2) Loot, but do it properly

In Starfield, there is something to be scooped up at every step, but not everything is worthwhile. Due to restricted load capacity, you must always carefully inspect your surroundings and keep an eye on how highly valued an object is in relation to its weight.

Take heavy items only when they are absolutely worthwhile, and remember that numerous mission sites are fairly big, so your carrying capacity will almost certainly be met.

3) Level up the Scavenging skill

Scavenging skill in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Scavenging skill isn't just about discovering hidden treasures, with unearthing hidden profits also being a huge part of the process.

As you advance in Scavenging, you'll uncover more items in containers, which will become rarer and more valuable. This can be a lucrative way to earn credits while exploring in Starfield.

4) Take assignments from all Mission Boards

Across various settlements and factions, mission boards offer a plethora of side quests, each promising credit rewards. They will assign different kinds of missions depending on your faction.

While the United Colonies urges you to eliminate pirates and other hostile forces harming the hard-working people, Constellation offers missions focused on exploring and studying planets. Non-faction mission boards feature special bounties in addition to transport jobs where you must relocate individuals.

5) Build outposts

Establishing outposts on planets might require some effort, but the rewards are well worth it. Outposts are bases built by those with the ability to mine materials from planets.

By configuring your outposts to produce valuable resources, you can accumulate a wealth of resources. These resources can be sold to vendors, solidifying a consistent and passive income source. Remember, the more outposts you manage, the greater your potential profits will be.

6) Sell any extra ships you have

If you happen to acquire more starships than you can handle, don't let them languish in your fleet. Speak to a Ship Technician and put them on the market.

While registering your vessel might incur a small cost, the returns from selling extra ships can be substantial. Furthermore, it clears your hangar for more profitable ventures.

7) Complete faction missions

Embark on the main campaign and immerse yourself in core faction missions. These quests not only advance the story but also pad your wallet. Faction missions often yield handsome rewards, making them an excellent avenue to bolster your credits while aligning with your chosen faction's goals.

8) Linear mission progression

Finishing the main story in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Campaign mission completion is going to be a simple way to earn money. The bulk of missions predominantly ensure at least some monetary compensation. However, certain missions will undoubtedly offer rare items such as spacesuits and helmets. The "One Small Step" mission, for instance, offers the following rewards:

400 XP

8,000 credits

Lodge Key

Constellation Pack.

9) Sell survey data

As you explore the myriad planets of Starfield, take the time to scan the local flora, fauna, and geological features. Each scan adds to your survey data collection, which can be sold to Vladimir Sall, a member of the Constellation.

The space station The Eye is where you may locate this NPC. You will be rewarded a minimum of 1,000 credits for each of these.

10) Console commands (Cheats)

For those with a desire for instant wealth and a willingness to bend the rules, console commands offer a shortcut to vast credit wealth. By opening the console with the (~) key and entering the command (player.additem 0000000f), you can add credits to your account in desired quantities.

Simply add the amount after inputting the aforementioned command. For instance, if you want 10,000 credits, you must write player.additem 0000000f 10000. However, remember that you can't get achievements later in the game after using console commands.

Key takeaway

That covers everything about credits and quick money-making in Starfield. The main campaign of Starfield may not need credits, but once you're flush with cash, just about everything else in the game will be simpler.

In a game as vast as Starfield, credits are extremely important, and these are some of the best methods you can employ to get them without getting into any legal trouble.