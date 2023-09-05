10 best spacesuits in Starfield

Obtaining the best spacesuits in Starfield can make your character perform tasks more easily and ensure a better chance of defeating enemies. You can get spacesuits by exploring locations or as a reward for missions and lootings. However, like most objects in the game, spacesuits have stats that are not always easy to understand. That's why it is important to have a guide that can help you choose.

Of the 57 suit models found in Starfield, we have curated a list with those that offer the most coverage for multiple situations.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Starborn Avitus, Gran Gran's, and 8 more of the best spacesuits in Starfield

1) Starborn Avitus

Starborn suits are a collection that rewards those gamers who play in NewGame+ mode (Image via Bethesda)

The Starborn Avitus is one of the best spacesuits in Starfield. With great resistance to damage and the environment, it has very high stats that would give you an advantage in almost any situation. However, accessing it is not easy.

Starborn sets that feature various costumes, including Avitus, require you to start Starfield in NewGame+ mode. This means that you must finish the main story and then start playing from the beginning.

Here are the stats of the incredible Starborn Avitus:

Damage Resistance

Physical: 235

Energy: 235

Electromagnetic: 235

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 50

Corrosive: 50

Radiation: 50

Thermal: 50

2) Gran-Gran's

For beginners, Gran Gran's is one of the best spacesuits (Image via Bethesda)

Have you ever received a nice gift from your grandparents? Well, that's the story behind one of the best spacesuits in Starfield. The Gran-Gran's is a suit with medium metrics, which incorporates high resistance in hot environments. It also has good physical endurance for beginner players.

Obtaining it is as simple as selecting the Kid Stuff trait in the character creation menu. You must then follow your parents' storyline. After that, someone will mention that your grandparents want to see you and, by visiting them, you will get several rewards.

Among them is the Gran-Gran's spacesuit with these stats:

Damage Resistance

Physical: 76

Energy: 60

Electromagnetic: 68

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 10

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 35

3) Mantis

One of the best spacesuits from the quests' reward is the Mantis (Image via Bethesda)

Among the best spacesuits in Starfield is one that can be obtained by finishing the Mantis' lair side quest. The purpose of the side quest is to reach a place known as Mantis' lair, destroy some Spacers, and solve a puzzle, among other tasks.

Once the quest is completed, you will be rewarded with a set that includes the Mantis Spacesuit. This item has very good stats, mainly for those who want their character to have a very high damage resistance. The only flaw is that it does not incorporate corrosive resistance, as you can see in the stats:

Damage Resistance

Physical: 116

Energy: 84

Electromagnetic: 100

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 15

4) Mercury

The best spacesuits used to be a surprise, like the case of the Mercury (Image via Bethesda)

Although the history of Earth is not very positive in Starfield, the planet has at least one of the best spacesuits in the game.

The Mercury can be found in the NASA landmark, but having it on the map requires completing several parts of the Unhearted quest. Specifically, you must meet the Hunter and Emissary Starborn on their ship and obtain the Moon Base Key. With this key, you will be able to access the Nova Galactic Base and find the Mercury suit.

One of the best things about this suit is its high resistance to physical damage combined with good environmental resistance metrics. Here are its stats:

Damage Resistance

Physical: 108

Energy: 92

Electromagnetic: 100

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 25

Corrosive: 25

Radiation: 25

Thermal: 25

5) Mark I

Among the best spacesuits of the game, we find an early prototype of Constellation suits (Image via Bethesda)

The Mark I is another one of the best spacesuits in Starfield. According to game lore, this was a prototype suit for those that would later be used regularly by the Constellation faction. To obtain it, you should go to the Lodge, the faction's base on the planet Jemison, and explore it.

This spacesuit has a great Aspect and good damage resistance stats. However, its environmental resistance is not too good, lacking airborne parameters.

Damage Resistance

Physical: 120

Energy: 136

Electromagnetic: 128

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 30

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 20

6) Bounty Hunter

The Bounty Hunter suit is in the Mantis' lair (Image via Bethesda)

If we look at the list of all Starfield spacesuits, one of the most balanced is the Bounty Hunter. This item is not very difficult to obtain, but many players overlook it because it is a bit hidden.

To find it, you need to take advantage of the Mantis' Lair quest. You can find it in the lair in a small alcove at the bottom of some stairs. Unlike some other suits, this one has very even damage and environmental resistance. Here are its stats:

Damage Resistance

Physical: 128

Energy: 132

Electromagnetic: 136

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

Corrosive: 15

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 15

7) Shocktroop

One of the best spacesuits in the early stages of Starfield is the Shocktroop. This one is easy to get after earning some credits. All you have to do is go to the planet Jemison, specifically the city of New Atlantis. Once there, direct your character to the commercial district. You will then find the Outland Shop next to the GalBank.

One of the best features of this suit is its resistance to high temperatures, with a level of 30. However, the air resistance is null. It is good for hot places, but not for places with air pollution.

Damage Resistance

Physical: 80

Energy: 84

Electromagnetic: 88

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 15

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 30

8) Va'ruun

Va'ruun House uses one of the best spacesuits for its army (Image via Bethesda)

Va'ruun spacesuits belong to a race of the same name. These creatures are usually found wandering in space and follow a religion that despises other forms of life. To obtain these suits, you must defeat one of these creatures while exploring the various galaxies.

The Va'ruun suit is of medium quality, but it can be used to increase the damage resistance aspect of your character. On the other hand, the Environmental Resistance stats, while not very high, cover all types of damage, making this suit a complete protection.

Damage Resistance

Physical: 68

Energy: 64

Electromagnetic: 72

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 15

Corrosive: 15

Radiation: 15

Thermal: 15

9) Constellation

The Constellation edition of the game is necessary to get one of the best spacesuits in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Constellation suits are some of the best suits for beginners in Starfield. To find one of these suits, you must have the Constellation edition of the game, which contains them.

If you already have it, you will need to take the ship to Jemison, a planet in Alpha Centauri. There, you must follow the same steps as the ones to get the Mark I in The Lodge. You will find two workbenches where you can get the Constellation Suit.

Although the suit is one of the advantages of the special edition of the title, you might not want to keep this skin for too long. Its Physical Resistance is medium, and its Thermal is high, but the rest of the stats are medium.

Damage Resistance

Physical: 78

Energy: 46

Electromagnetic: 62

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 0

Corrosive: 20

Radiation: 10

Thermal: 30

10) Deep mining suit

The Deep Mining Suit is part of an additional resource pack that is only available to players who have pre-ordered Starfield. This pack is called Old Mars and contains several resources, including a space suit.

The Deep Mining Suit can be obtained by visiting the aforementioned spacesuit workbench located in The Lodge on the planet Jemison in Alpha Centauri. It is a mid-level suit that looks good but may not be very useful in some missions.

Damage Resistance

Physical: 69

Energy: 37

Electromagnetic: 53

Environmental Resistance

Airborne: 30

Corrosive: 0

Radiation: 20

Thermal: 10

Starfield, in its entirety, is scheduled for a global launch on September 6, 2023. It will be available to play on the Xbox Series S|X consoles and PCs.