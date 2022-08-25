10 game announcements you might have missed in Gamescom 2022

This year’s Gamescom kicked off on Tuesday night European time with a two-hour live presentation streamed on both YouTube and Twitch. Hosted in person in Cologne, Germany by The Game Awards, this year’s Gamescom came back with a bang compared to the previous two years with announcements of more than 30 games.

This includes the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knight, Sonic Frontiers, a new Tales of the Borderlands, and announcements regarding the Outlast Trials’ release date, and much more.

Gamescom is the gaming industry’s biggest event held yearly in Cologne, Germany. It’s a consortium where some of the biggest game publishers and developers get together to showcase some of their upcoming games.

While there are a lot of popular fan-favorite titles that got announced in this year's edition of Gamescom, from the new Tales of the Borderlands title to Hogwarts Legacy, here are some other significant games that made the rounds in Gamescom 2022:

Upcoming games announced at Gamescom 2022

1) Lies of P

· Initial release date: Not announced

· Developer: Neowiz Games

· Publisher: Neowiz Games

· Platforms available: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Microsoft Windows

An upcoming role-playing action-adventure game that follows the story of Pinnochio with a gameplay setting that resembles the vibes of Bloodborne. At the Gamescom event last night, game developers didn’t announce a specific release date for the title. However, gamers can expect Lies of P to be released in 2023.

The game presents a horrific retelling of the Pinnochio story set in a gloomy Gothic environment. The game draws inspiration from the famous Souls series in its setting and narrative.

2) Wyrdsong

· Initial release date: Not announced

· Developer: Wicked Games

· Publisher: Wicked Games

· Platforms available: Not announced

Wyrdsong is an ambitious open-world RPG developed by Bethesda Studios designer Jeff Gardiner and Obsidian Entertainment veteran developer Charlie Staples.

The duo had joined hands together to form a new studio, Wicked Games. And on Tuesday night’s Gamescom event, the newly formed studio announced that they would soon be releasing Wyrdsong, allowing the gaming community to get a glimpse of things to come through a teaser trailer.

Wyrdsong is a historical fantasy set in a fictionalized version of Portugal’s middle ages. Although the details of the storyline are still not out yet at Wyrdsong, players will be able to customize their characters and will be engaging in the gaming world through RPG mechanics that include intense combat and quests.

3) Phantom Hellcat

· Initial release date: 2023

· Developers: Ironbird Creations

· Publishers: All in Games

· Platforms available: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam)

Phantom Hellcat is a highly anticipated slash-and-hack game where players will get to control a teenage girl named Jolene up against an evil force. The gaming community saw its colorful and rich in-game environment through a teaser trailer revealed last night at Gamescom 2022.

The game is focused more on dynamic action gameplay that involves a lot of combos as Jolene hacks and slashes her way through everything. The game doesn’t have an official release date yet, but fans can expect it by 2023. Phantom Hellcat is an ambitious project through which developers Ironbird Creations are looking to re-define the hack n slash genre.

4) Age of Empire IV: Ottomans & Malians update

· Initial release date: October 25, 2022

· Developers: World’s Edge, Relic Entertainment

· Publishers: Age of Empires

· Platforms available: PC and Xbox Game Pass

The all-time favorite real-time strategy game franchise Age of Empires’ developers, World’s Edge, was busy last night at Gamescom promoting their free anniversary update – Ottomans & Malians, which will be available on Steam from October 25th onwards.

The free update will see the arrival of the new playable civilization of the Ottoman Empire and the Malians, adding to the already large playable faction rooster.

5) Homeworld 3

· Initial release date: First half of 2023

· Developers: Blackbird Interactive

· Publishers: Gearbox Interactive

· Platforms available: Microsoft Windows

Homeworld games are huge real-time strategy games set in an intergalactic space. The Homeworld series is known for the colossal real-time spaceship battles it offers to players.

To rejoice Homeworld fans, the franchise showcased some new game footage for their upcoming Homeworld 3 title. The developers also announced that the game will be available to play within the first few months of 2023.

6) Return to Monkey Island

· Initial release date: 19th September 2022

· Developers: Terrible Toybox

· Publishers: Lucasarts

· Platforms available: Microsoft Windows and Nintendo Switch

The Monkey Island series is one of the longest-running and most beloved 3D platformer adventure game series. Last night’s Gamescom announced the sixth title of the series Return to Monkey Island, with a definitive date of release fixed for 19th September.

The upcoming Return to Monkey Island title is an attempt to recreate some of the elements of the old-adventure series with much fresher graphics and added gameplay elements.

7) Under the Waves

· Initial release date: 2023

· Developers: Parallel Studio

· Publishers: Quantic Dream

· Platforms available: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Microsoft Windows

Under the Waves is an upcoming narrative-driven indie adventure game about Scuba diving. The game is set in the depths of the North Sea, where the protagonist is a professional scuba diver named Stan struggling to overcome a loss in his life.

The isolation of the North Sea is a fitting manifestation of the protagonist’s state of mind. As Stan reseeds into the ocean's depths, strange events will start. It’s becoming a fascinating deep sea exploration game filled with caves, wrecks, and underwater plants to discover. The game is about collecting materials and equipment as Stan navigates deeper into the ocean in this self-discovery game.

8) Destiny 2: Lightfall

· Initial release date: February 2023

· Developers: Bungie

· Publishers: Activision

· Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & 5.

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online first-person shooter with an expansive intergalactic universe, techno-futuristic weapons, and combat systems. At Tuesday’s Gamescom main event, the creators of the Destiny 2 series gave their fans a sneak peek of what is to come in its upcoming Lightfall expansion.

The DLC will be primarily centered around the planet Neptune, where the story will take place in the city of Neomuna. This time, the players will be pitted against the dark Shadow Legion. The game also features new weapon upgrades and added gameplay features.

9) Dorfromantik

· Initial release date: 19th September 2022

· Developers: Toukana Interactive

· Publishers: Toukana Interactive

· Platforms available: Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows

Initially supposed to be released for Nintendo Switch players in 2021, Dorfromantik is a visually appealing and peaceful city-building game that finally announced a release date of 19th September for Nintendo Switch last night at Gamescom.

From the visuals shown in Gamescom 2022, Dorfromantik looks like one of those cute strategy games that present a relaxed, calming atmosphere through soothing soundtracks to users. Initially released on Steam in April, Dorfromantik is a critically acclaimed city-building strategy game that is officially coming to Nintendo Switch.

10) Atlas Falling

· Initial release date: 2023

· Developers: Badwrong Games LLC

· Publishers: Badwrong Games LLC

· Platforms available: Microsoft Windows

Atlas Falling is yet another action RPG game announced at Gamescom 2022 yesterday. The game will offer players a massive post-modern open world as they battle to discover the truth.

Atlas Falling will offer legendary fights with monsters, using shapeshifting weapons and devastating supernatural abilities. The game will contain ancient mysteries to unravel and legendary monsters to overcome.

