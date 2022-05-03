10 most-anticipated upcoming games for Xbox Series X|S

Many intriguing Xbox and Windows exclusive games will be released in 2022, including a few widely anticipated games that have been postponed numerous times. Most of these games are yet to be given a clear release date.

In the last few years, Xbox has acquired a number of companies, and the results have started to show. With that in mind, 2022 is building up to be a great year for Xbox, with a slew of highly anticipated exclusives on the way.

The Xbox Series X|S is one of Microsoft's most fascinating platform generations to date, integrating sophisticated hardware with convenience thanks to cloud gaming possibilities and an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Fans of genres like first-person shooters, role-playing games, and racing games have a lot to look forward to.

A list of the most-anticipated upcoming games for Xbox Series X|S

10) Redfall

Though multiplayer looter shooter games are plentiful these days, Arkane Austin's Redfall has one feature that distinguishes it from the pack: vampires. Redfall is a first-person shooter action-adventure game that can be played solo or in co-op with up to three others.

Redfall is set in the fictitious island town of Redfall, Massachusetts. Redfall is an open-world setting infested with vampires that assault the town's people, as shown during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 preview earlier this year. The game will be launched in the Summer of 2022 and will be accessible on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

9) The Callisto Protocol

Survival horror fans have something to look forward to in 2022 with the Callisto Protocol. Initially unveiled at the Game Awards 2020 and helmed by newcomer Striking Distance Studio, the game's development team is staffed by industry veterans. The Callisto Protocol seeks to deliver the same degree of intense terror to a new console generation and PCs as the genre masterpiece Dead Space.

The Callisto Protocol takes place in 2320. The game's storyline will occur on Jupiter's moon Callisto and will revolve around the player's efforts to escape the high-security Black Iron Prison. Players will be challenged to investigate the frightening mysteries tucked away at Black Iron Prison while running for their life.

8) Forza Motorsport

With Forza Motorsport, the second half of the Forza brand seems to be receiving a relaunch of sorts. The game will only be available for Xbox Series X|S and PC, meaning that it will be able to better use the console's hardware capabilities instead of the Xbox One.

As of yet, the game doesn't have a release date or many gameplay specifics. However, the in-engine teaser looks so real that it's hard to tell if it's a video game or a real-life recording. It remains to be seen if the full game can equal this incredible feat.

7) Diablo IV

Diablo IV, among the most eagerly awaited Xbox Series X games, is still in development. This time around, the game has a more open-world approach, with a greater emphasis on PvP.

Although Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo Immortal will be published later this year, it has also stated that Diablo 4 will not be launched in 2022. It's likely that fans of the franchise may have to wait until 2024 to play the next big chapter.

Since Blizzard has a reputation for taking its time when making games, the delay in Diablo 4 may be ascribed to both the ongoing epidemic and the firm's problems, which have plagued the studio since mid-2021. Despite this, fans of the franchise were dissatisfied with the game's initial delays and hoped that a release date for 2023 would be revealed.

6) Everwild

According to the trailer, the game places a strong emphasis on establishing an environment and telling stories inside it. The video bursts at the seams with vibrant colors and stunning vistas, all of which are well depicted and alive.

Mysterious species such as deer, bison, and salamanders inhabit this realm, and they all blend in well with the magical landscapes they occupy. From the darkest woods to the highest mountain peaks, Everwild's landscape seems to be filled with magic.

The trailer also features a group of four people that live with the aforementioned creatures on the grounds. Together, they are depicted cooperating with these creatures and exploring the land's numerous secrets.

The Everwild trailer alludes to a special tie that exists between man and animal that allows for the development of such a relationship. The protagonists may be seen closely observing a couple of these species, drawn to them by their amazement and admiration.

5) The Elder Scrolls VI

In contrast to Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios is working on The Elder Scrolls VI, which is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles in the business. After Skyrim's incredible and long-lasting popularity over the last ten years, Bethesda is releasing a successor that must fill some enormous shoes. So far, players have only seen a short teaser clip, but it's enough to get fans excited.

The Elder Scrolls VI will be driven by a brand new system that Bethesda head Todd Howard claims is perhaps even greater than the leap from Morrowind to Oblivion. Players may expect improvements in graphics, cinematography, game flow, and dynamic generation, among several other things which are interesting to consider.

4) Indiana Jones

MachineGames is currently working on an Indiana Jones game. Very little has been revealed about the Indiana Jones game other than the fact that it is being produced by Todd Howard, a Bethesda veteran, and Indiana Jones fan.

Given MachineGames' track record of producing first-person games, such as the latest Wolfenstein reboots and various Quake titles, it's possible that the future Indiana Jones game may take place in first-person. While the genre has always been known for its third-person perspective, fans shouldn't be too concerned if MachineGames' release takes a different approach.

3) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for Xbox Series X is the comeback of Rocksteady, the UK company behind the Batman: Arkham games. Rocksteady's newest title is the studio's first new game since 2015's Arkham Knight, so gamers are eager to get their hands on it.

Characters of the Suicide Squad from the movie and books appear in the game, featuring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Boomerang, and King Shark. Kill the Justice League is a 1-4 person multiplayer game that sends players on a quest to assassinate the Justice League.

According to Rocksteady's Sefton Hill, some of the storylines from the Arkham trilogy will carry over to the next game, but the contents remain unknown. In 2022, we're looking forward to seeing more of the game and ultimately playing it.

2) Dead Space Remake

EA is remaking Dead Space for the Xbox Series X. Motive Studios is changing the game in the form of a remake, which will be released in 2022. This is the first new game in the franchise since Dead Space 3, and it claims to take advantage of the Xbox Series X's capabilities in a variety of different ways, notably providing a consistent experience without loading screens.

According to EA, the game will stay true to the original while also adding new features and expanding on the original, such as giving Isaac a voice. Numerous original game producers, like art director Mike Yazijan, have reunited for the remake, which is likely positive news for the game's chances.

1) Starfield

Starfield is an upcoming role-playing game from Bethesda Game Studios and the first that isn't based on The Elder Scrolls or Fallout. It aims to be unlike anything else in the genre and will adopt a dynamic approach to science-fiction role-playing.

Given how much attention science-fiction games place on achieving the unimaginable, Starfield should distinguish itself, and players can still anticipate the massive scope and lots of exploring options when it launches in November 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Edited by Danyal Arabi