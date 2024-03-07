10 players to buy on a budget in EA FC 24 Career Mode

In EA FC 24 Career Mode, budgeting is crucial for building a successful squad. Finding players with high potential at a low cost can be the key to assembling a team capable of outperforming expectations. This approach not only ensures financial sustainability but also fosters a culture of growth and development within the club. Identifying such talents requires a keen eye for potential and an understanding of how a player can fit into your tactical setup.

In the list below, we delve into 10 budget-friendly prospects who could become the cornerstone of your team, offering both immediate impact and future growth. Each player has been selected based on their potential to excel in their positions, providing managers with the opportunity to harness youthful exuberance and skill without straining their finances.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 budget-friendly players in EA FC 24 Career Mode

1) Lennon Miller

Lennon Miller in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Motherwell

Motherwell Value: €1.3M

€1.3M Position: CM

CM Age: 16

16 Nationality: Scotland

Scotland Potential: 87

Lennon Miller is a prodigious talent from Scotland, capable of controlling the midfield with his commendable speed and agility. Even at a young age, Miller exhibits the qualities of a dynamic midfielder, combining his sprint speed and acceleration with a solid technical base.

Managers looking for a long-term central midfield option would find in Miller a player whose attributes suggest he could dictate the pace of play and contribute defensively and offensively. His development could see him become a central figure in both breaking up opposition attacks and initiating forward plays.

2) Tome Sousa

Tome Sousa in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Boavista

Boavista Value: €625K

€625K Position: GK

GK Age: 16

16 Nationality: Portugal

Portugal Potential: 84

Tome Sousa is a great choice for clubs in search of a goalkeeper who can grow with the team. Despite his tender age, Sousa already shows promise with his reflexes - a critical attribute for shot-stopping. With proper attention, this player's FC 24 potential can be significantly developed.

Sousa's height and agility make him a formidable presence in goal, capable of reaching high shots and making quick saves. Developing him could solidify your team's last line of defense for many seasons.

3) Dennis Seimen

Dennis Seimen in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart Value: €925K

€925K Position: GK

GK Age: 17

17 Nationality: Germany

Germany Potential: 84

Dennis Seimen is another young goalkeeper with the potential to become a cornerstone for any defense. His left-footedness adds a unique advantage, potentially aiding in distribution from the back.

Seimen's attributes, including his diving and strength, make him well-suited to a physically demanding league. Training him could enhance these qualities further, ensuring your goal is well-guarded.

4) Bastien Meupiyou

Bastien Meupiyou in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: FC Nantes

FC Nantes Value: €975K

€975K Position: CB

CB Age: 17

17 Nationality: France

France Potential: 84

Tall, strong, and adept at tackling, Bastien Meupiyou is the archetype of the modern center-back. His ability to win aerial duels and execute clean tackles makes him an asset in defensive situations, while his strength helps him shield the ball and fend off attackers.

Developing Meupiyou's positional awareness and passing could make him an even more integral part of a team's defensive setup, offering a dual threat in preventing goals and starting attacks from the back.

5) Yannick Eduardo

Yannick Eduardo in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig Value: €1.3M

€1.3M Position: ST (LW/RW)

ST (LW/RW) Age: 17

17 Nationality: Holland

Holland Potential: 84

Yannick Eduardo's versatility across the front line makes him a valuable asset for teams needing a multifaceted forward. His height and physicality allow him to act as a traditional number nine, holding up play and winning headers, while his proficiency in playing on the wings offers pace and dribbling ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations.

Focusing on Eduardo's finishing and crossing could make him a prolific scorer and creator, capable of unlocking defenses in various ways.

6) Efe Akman

Efe Akman in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Galatasaray

Galatasaray Value: €1.2M

€1.2M Position: CDM (CM)

CDM (CM) Age: 17

17 Nationality: Turkey

Turkey Potential: 83

Efe Akman stands out as a midfield all-rounder with a high work rate, agility, and technical skills. His ability to perform in both defensive midfield and more advanced central midfield roles offers tactical flexibility.

Akman's high potential suggests that with the right development, he could dominate the midfield and unlock interesting Playstyles in EA 24, contributing to both defense and attack with his dribbling and passing.

7) Luke Harris

Luke Harris in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Exeter City

Exeter City Value: €1.5M

€1.5M Position: CAM (CM)

CAM (CM) Age: 18

18 Nationality: Wales

Wales Potential: 84

Luke Harris offers creativity and agility in the attacking midfield position, capable of unlocking defenses with his dribbling and precise passing. His versatility allows him to drop deeper into a central midfield role, where his vision and distribution can dictate the pace of the game.

Improving Harris' finishing and free-kick ability could turn him into a significant goal threat from midfield.

8) Momodou Lamin Sonko

Momodou Lamin Sonko in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Gent

Gent Value: €1.5M

€1.5M Position: RW (LW)

RW (LW) Age: 18

18 Nationality: Sweden

Sweden Potential: 84

With exceptional balance and acceleration, Momodou Lamin Sonko is built for the wings. His ability to play on either flank offers managers tactical versatility, and his pace makes him a constant threat to opposition defenses.

Focusing on his crossing and shooting during development could enhance his effectiveness, making him a primary source of goals and assists.

9) Ben Doak

Ben Doak in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Liverpool

Liverpool Value: €1.8M

€1.8M Position: RW

RW Age: 17

17 Nationality: Scotland

Scotland Potential: 85

Ben Doak's standout acceleration and agility make him an exciting prospect for any team needing speed on the wings. His attributes suggest he is a player who can take on and beat defenders, creating scoring opportunities through sheer pace and skill.

Enhancing Doak's finishing and decision-making could see him develop into a world-class winger.

10) Nestory Irankunda

Nestory Irankunda in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Club: Adelaide United

Adelaide United Value: €1.8M

€1.8M Position: RM (LM)

RM (LM) Age: 17

17 Nationality: Australia

Australia Potential: 85

Nestory Irankunda is an explosive winger with remarkable acceleration and sprint speed, combined with the ability to deliver powerful shots from distance. His versatility to play on either wing makes him a valuable asset, and his pace is a tool that can be leveraged against virtually any defense.

Developing Irankunda's dribbling and crossing abilities would make him a formidable presence on the pitch, capable of scoring and setting up goals.

Each of these players embodies the potential for greatness within the realm of EA FC 24's Career Mode. Their affordable transfer values and high ceilings make them perfect candidates for managers looking to build a competitive squad on a budget.

If you are interested in other topics related to EA FC 24, check out these articles:

Best wonderkids to buy || How to win more in Mobile Manager Mode || Best young strikers to sign || Best players with the Trickster PlayStyle || Top Mobile CM in Club Team