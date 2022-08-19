10 best video games that never end

Video games are an important part of modern digital entertainment. They keep the masses entertained with hours of interactive and immersive entertainment. Gaming has become integral to modern media and mainstream culture, influencing entire generations of fans.

All good things must come to an end, and the same applies to video games as well. Despite the quality of the game, they are still limited in terms of what they offer, and even the most extensive games have a conclusion. However, the latest live-service trends and MMO-style open-world games have defied this norm.

These video games keep players engaged and entertained for as long as they wish to indulge

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is probably the most recognizable name in all of gaming. It is the most commercially successful gaming franchise and has sold more copies than the likes of GTA V.

Mojang Studios developed Minecraft as a sandbox-style game where players can let their creativity go wild. The interactive open world offers countless hours of entertainment, as there are no pre-defined objectives, and players are only limited by their imagination.

The longevity of the game is a testament to the freedom it offers. Minecraft was first made public in 2009 and was fully released in 2011. It is extremely popular with kids and adults alike, and its popularity is further boosted by Minecraft YouTubers, some of the biggest creators on the platform.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, Linux, mac OS, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Model: Paid

2) GTA Online

The open worlds of Grand Theft Auto video games are probably the most engaging and immersive aspects of the franchise. With GTA V's popularity, it was no surprise that Rockstar released an online extension to the game that allows players to free-roam the game map with their friends or strangers online and have fun in the vast open world.

The live-service model of GTA Online has sustained it over the years. There is always something new to do in the game, as Rockstar does an excellent job of keeping players engaged with new content. Players can participate in races, grow businesses, or complete heists. It is the ultimate Grand Theft Auto experience and provides fans with countless hours of entertainment.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Model: Paid

3) The Sims 4

The Sims 4 is a social-simulation game published by EA in 2014. It allows players to create, control, and shape the lives of virtual avatars called Sims. Sims video games have no set objectives. Players control the flow of the narrative as they please.

The Sims series consists of some of the most iconic video games in the simulation genre. The Sims 4 is the latest installment in the series and allows players to build and design houses, neighborhoods, and entire maps, creating their world with inhabitants of their making.

Sims 4 offers endless fun, and players can choose to replay the game on multiple saves to experience different lifestyles and perspectives.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, mac OS

Model: Paid

4) Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an online multiplayer first-person shooter game developed by Bungie and released in 2017 by Activision. The game was initially released as a paid title but later switched to free-to-play.

Destiny 2 received mixed reviews on release, criticizing it for its lack of content and because several aspects of the game felt incomplete. However, since then, Bungie has provided a steady stream of regular content that has made the game more enjoyable.

With an ever-expanding campaign and seasonal content, players can keep playing the game for endless hours and stay entertained and engaged.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows, Stadia

Model: Free to play

5) Warframe

Warframe is an online multiplayer third-person shooter game released in 2013 by Digital Extremes. The game is in an extensive beta mode, with developers constantly making changes and adding new content to the game.

Live-service video games are trending in the gaming world nowadays, and Warframe is an ideal example. The game initially received mixed reviews, but over time, developers have made the necessary changes and improved the game, attracting a large player base.

Warframe's procedurally generated levels resemble other MMO video games, making it an engaging experience for players to enjoy for an extensive amount of time.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows

Model: Free to play

6) Sea of Thieves

Developed by Rare studios and published by Microsoft in 2018, Sea of Thieves was one of the most hyped video games before its release. The game offers a vast open world for players to navigate aboard their ships.

Sea of Thieves is another example of a live-service game. Since its release, the developers have consistently added new content to the game, improving the public perception of the game and the overall player experience.

The gameplay in Sea of Thieves involves exploration, looting, and forming alliances. No pre-defined story or campaign provides players with the freedom to shape their narrative.

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows

Model: Paid

7) Monster Hunter: World

Monster Hunter: World is an action RPG developed and published by Capcom in 2018. It is the fifth installment in the Monster Hunter series of video games. It offers a more expansive and immersive world than its predecessors, which players can explore while hunting down unique monsters and completing quests.

Monster Hunter video games were primarily released on handheld systems. The transition to consoles offers developers a lot more processing power, which is evident in the game's ecosystems and monsters. The world is a lot more diverse and seamless than in previous installments.

Players can also team up with up to three more friends in a four-player co-op experience. The open-ended nature of the quests and the co-op mechanics make the game seem almost endless in terms of what it offers.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

8) Don't Starve

Don't Starve is a survival-themed indie game developed by Klei Entertainment. This is the unique entry on this list as content upgrades like live-service video games don't boost it. Instead, the same game is built to last forever as long as the player manages to survive.

The game follows the adventures of a scientist named Wilson, who must survive in a dark parallel world. Players must ensure that Wilson is fed and mentally stable to survive his experiences, as the game applies the concept of "permanent death." On the flip side, the game keeps progressing endlessly as long as players survive.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Model: Paid

9) No Man's Sky

Released in 2016 by Hello Games, No Man's Sky is one of the most ambitious gaming projects of all time. The game had a lot of hype around its release but failed to live up to expectations. Despite its failures and flaws, the game offers one of the unique worlds in video games.

The game's objective is to explore new worlds in different galaxies, all having their ecosystems. The worlds are all procedurally generated and offer unique experiences. Players can endlessly explore the vast expansive universe, mining for resources and discovering new flora and fauna.

The game has also received multiple content updates since its initial release, improving the quality and longevity of the gameplay experience.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Windows

Model: Paid

10) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social simulation-themed game developed and published by Nintendo. It is similar to The Sims video games in terms of the socially interactive nature of its gameplay.

Players assume the role of a human protagonist in a society inhabited by anthropomorphic animals, as they live through their daily lives performing various activities and interacting with these animals.

Animal Crossing video games have been popular since the early 2000s, and with their latest installment in 2020, the series has been rejuvenated on modern handheld consoles. With an open-ended style of gameplay that simulates the passage of time in real life, players can enjoy the game to no end.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen