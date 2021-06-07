3 best Free Fire character combinations with Chrono for rank push

In December 2020, Free Fire collaborated with Cristiano Ronaldo, and as a result, a new character based on the footballing giant, named Chrono, was released in-game.

Despite the recent nerfs, Chrono remains one of the most prominent choices for character combinations due to his excellent Time Turner ability.

This skill creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes, while players can fire from within. Additionally, there is a 5% boost in the movement speed. All these effects last three seconds, and there is a cooldown of 200 seconds at the first level.

With the gradual increase in the level, the movement increases by 15%, lasting eight seconds, and the cooldown reduces to 170 seconds. This ability makes Chrono an ideal choice for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Note: This article is based on the writer’s preference, and no characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Users can mix and match characters to form combinations based on their preferences and playing styles.

Best Free Fire character combination with Chrono

1) Chrono + Laura + Shirou + Maro

Laura in Free Fire

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Shirou: Damage Delivered

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Laura’s character will buff up the accuracy when players are scoped in by 30%, making it easier to eliminate foes.

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou’s Damage Delivered marks enemies when they hit the users from within the 80 m radius. The first shot on the foe has 100% additional armor penetration.

Maro will increase the damage with the distance up to 25%. In addition to this, a maximum of 3.5% additional damage can be inflicted on marked enemies.

Maro in Free Fire

The combination can enable players to fight with foes from a range, especially ARs and snipers since the accuracy is boosted. In the meantime, Shirou and Maro will increase the damage dealt.

Moreover, they can take a few shots at the enemies in the open by using Chrono’s ability.

2) Chrono + Jai + Jota + Joseph

Jai in Free Fire

Jai: Raging Reload

Jota: Sustained Raids

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Raging Reload automatically replenishes a part of the magazine when users knock down foes. Thus, they will get back as much as 45% of the ammunition at the highest level.

However, this ability applies only to AR, pistol, SMG, and shotguns.

Jota in Free Fire

When using Jota, users can restore 40 HP on kills with shotguns or SMGs. There is a cooldown of 5 seconds.

Nutty Movement, meanwhile, increases damage by 20% upon taking the damage.

Joseph in Free Fire

This combination is quite efficient in close-range combat and can get an advantage on their enemies. Jai’s ability will reduce the requirement to reload or switch guns as ammunition will be restored.

Sustained Raids help players regain HP without the use of medkits. Joseph’s ability will help outmaneuver foes in the short-range, while Chrono’s force field helps decimate the enemies.

3) Chrono + Dasha + Moco + Hayato

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha: Partying On

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Hayato: Bushido

Dasha has multiple impacts on the overall gameplay as she reduces fall damage, recovery time, recoil build-up, and maximum recoil by a certain percentage.

For example, at character level 6, the fall damage is reduced by 50%, recovery time by 80%, rate of recoil build-up, and maximum recoil by 10%.

Moco in Free Fire

Hacker’s Eye tags the enemies that shoot players for 5 seconds at level 6. This information is also shared with teammates.

In Bushido, with the decrease in the maximum HP by 10%, the armor penetration increased by 10%. If players have unlocked the awakened version, they can benefit from its additional ability of reducing frontal damage.

Hayato in Free Fire

This combination is beneficial in many ways as Dasha helps players in a gunfight, while the information gained using Moco can be used in numerous ways. Hayato also increases armor penetration with the reduction in HP while also lessening frontal damage taken.

Edited by Ravi Iyer