3 streamers who shot to fame in 2022

Be it in terms of subscriber count or viewership, Twitch sees milestones being set and achieved by streamers almost every single day. With the streaming world's biggest stars racking up millions of views every single day and making some big bucks in the process, livestreaming has become one of the most lucrative industries.

Several top creators on Twitch as well as YouTube have managed to build a massive loyal fan base and rise through the charts in 2022. This year has been packed with some of the greatest news in the streaming industry.

From Awards Night to high-profile bans to exclusivity deals to record-smashing livestreams and events, it has been by far the best year for the streaming space. And that's precisely why so many creators shot to fame in 2022.

With this article, let's take a closer look at some of the top streamers and creators who shot to fame in 2022 with their livestream and quality content.

Ironmouse, Sykkuno and more who shot to fame in 2022

3) Sykkuno

The name that shone the most in 2022 so far is Sykkuno. From a sweet shy streamer to YouTube's biggest face, Sykkuno has come a long way in such a short span of time.

Be it his collaborative streams with other prominent names in the industry or launching his very own successful merchandise, Sykkuno has done it all.

Back in May, the Among Us star even switched his primary streaming platform from Twitch to YouTube after signing an exclusivity deal with the latter. And surprisingly, it's already turning out to be one of the best decisions for Sykkuno as he gains a new viewership count.

Although he mainly gained his fanbase on Twitch, YouTube gave him something new and better to work on.

Contrary to many beliefs, Sykkuno hasn't lost his viewership count or fans in general since changing the platform, in fact, he has gained several hundreds making the big jump.

Speaking of his viewership count, on his very first stream, the Among Us star managed to pull in over 41,000 viewers, which is more than his previous month's Twitch numbers. His other streams are also getting massively good responses from viewers, making him one of the most popular YouTube creators.

With this, he is undoubtedly a great example of how a streamer can hold onto his viewership and popularity even after changing platforms.

2) Ironmouse

Twitch now has a new rising star who has surpassed some of the biggest names in the streaming space. The name in question is none other than Ironmouse, a virtual pink-haired anime character who has overtaken Twitch with her livestreams and subathons.

Moreover, back in February 2022, the popular VTuber managed to break quite a few records with her subathons to become Twitch’s top female creator. She has accrued over 100,000 active subscribers.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed. Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you! See you tomorrow! Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed. Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you! See you tomorrow! 💖 https://t.co/3hKjhT3qsI

Ironmouse isn't new to this streaming space, in fact, she started her streaming journey way back in 2017 but got her deserved recognition in 2022. It definitely took a while for her streaming career to take a jump, but it was certainly worth all the wait.

Despite her rare immune deficiency disorder, the streamer managed to pull herself out of all the negativity and work hard towards her goal. As fans might already know, Ironmouse suffers from a rare disorder also known as Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID), which is characterised by low levels of protective antibodies and a high risk of getting infected.

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse Dapper in a PAPR, RN @MurseWordsworth



#wearyourmask

#DoBetter

#PublicHealth

#TrustANurse We have so many people who lack even the most basic, elementary school-level science literacy in this country, who cite "decreased oxygen intake" or "carbon dioxide retention" as a reason it to not wear a mask in public. We have so many people who lack even the most basic, elementary school-level science literacy in this country, who cite "decreased oxygen intake" or "carbon dioxide retention" as a reason it to not wear a mask in public. #wearyourmask#DoBetter#PublicHealth#TrustANurse https://t.co/Sw1FZ17HVb I am living with both an immune & lung disease. I am on oxygen 24/7. I have had to wear masks for years to protect myself from the world. Its uncomfy but it never affected my breathing. WEAR A MASK PLEASE. Not just for yourself and others but for people like me who have PIDD. twitter.com/MurseWordswort… I am living with both an immune & lung disease. I am on oxygen 24/7. I have had to wear masks for years to protect myself from the world. Its uncomfy but it never affected my breathing. WEAR A MASK PLEASE. Not just for yourself and others but for people like me who have PIDD. twitter.com/MurseWordswort…

And unfortunately, due to her condition, VTuber is bedridden. However, streaming on Twitch and interacting with viewers has helped her accrue tremendous and well deserved success.

And that is precisely why Ironmouse is one of the most beloved creators who shot to fame in 2022.

1) TommyInnit

The Minecraft streamer needs absolutely no introduction. After just three years of content creation, the young creator is already among the top Minecraft streamers of all time.

The streamer gained the most followers by playing and streaming Minecraft on Twitch and shot to fame in 2022.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit I’ve grown a beard. Who you calling “Child” now, Bitch I’ve grown a beard. Who you calling “Child” now, Bitch https://t.co/MQ5pCamyE5

Needless to say, be it his record-breaking streams or his interactive fan personality, the Minecraft legend never fails to be in the limelight. He is part of the Dream SMP server and is often seen streaming, interacting, and collaborating with other prominent names from the Minecraft streaming space.

This includes popular Minecrat players Dream, Sapnap, Tubbo" and many more. And that's precisely what makes him different from other creators. Despite being in this industry for a short span of time, Tommy is able to rack up a huge amount of viewership from his channel and videos.

Above all, at the Awards Night 2022, TommyInnit was awarded the title of 'Best Minecraft Streamer.' As of June 2022, the streamer has over 7.1 million subscribers on Twitch alone, making him one of the biggest creators on the platform.

TommyInnit stands as the most followed Minecraft streamer as of January 2022. And with his record-breaking livestreams, it seems like the streamer has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

