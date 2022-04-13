3 Twitch streamers who have said “cracker” on livestream

Since its inception last December, the "cracker" debate on Twitch has left a lasting effect on the community and continues to be a hot topic to this day. Below are three notable streamers who decided to test Twitch's treacherous terms of services (TOS) waters with a seemingly powerless word and still faced the consequences for their actions.

Twitch's TOS is very rigid with things that their streamers aren't allowed to do or condone. After the DMCA strikes in recent months, the cracker controversy is probably the biggest issue faced by Twitch streamers.

Disclaimer: The following article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 3 Streamers who used the word "cracker" on Twitch and the consequences

3) BruceDropEmOff

One True King content creator Bruce Ray "BruceDropEmOff" was probably the most conflicting of the few streamers who got caught in the act. The streamer took to his Twitter immediately after getting banned for commenting the word "cracker" in another streamer's chat.

Bruce's identity as a black man plays a huge role in whether Twitch's decision to ban him for simply using the word "cracker" as an insult can be considered inherently racist or not. In the screenshots pictured above, he gives a straight-to-the-point explanation right before dropping the word that prefaces his reasoning for saying it in the first place.

"Facts. You can't be racist towards white people. Why do white people want to be oppressed so bad(?)"

The controversy over whether reverse racism is real or not is still argumentably hard to navigate in a space that rejects the discussion of power politics. However, given that Twitch slammed a ban hammer on Bruce for trying to reason shows the impartial and anti-racist ideology that the platform stands by.

Back in 2020, the livestreaming service officially banned a multitude of words, and continues to punish users for saying or typing such words on their platform in a derogatory way. While the c-word wasn't necessarily on the list at the time, it's clear that it is now.

2) Froste

On December 26, 2021, streamer Erind "Froste" tweeted about his attempts to repeal a ban that affected him after referring to a friend as a cracker. However, Twitch did not comply.

To add fuel to the fire, Froste chose to make light of the situation by promising his viewers a comeback stream that would be all about crackers. A few days after his 7-day ban, the streamer updated his fans on Twitch about a "cracker tier list" where he planned to rank his favorite types of savory snacks, albeit not with the intention of trivializing the situation.

Froste 💯 @Froste My return to Twitch will be today at 4pm CST! (3 hours from now)



Starting off the new year right with a Cracker tier list! My return to Twitch will be today at 4pm CST! (3 hours from now)Starting off the new year right with a Cracker tier list! https://t.co/drisms0kyD

Of course, one fan, probably among many, saw through the streamer's ruse:

Matthew @kingofthabears @Froste really trying to get banned again LOL @Froste really trying to get banned again LOL

Froste even playfully replied to the viewer:

1) HasanAbi

It's safe to say that it was in fact Turkish-American streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker who inspired the cracker debate within Twitch communities in the first place. As a left-wing political commentator, he had the most to say on the matter.

Hasan was hit with his third ban hammer during the entirety of his Twitch career on December 14, 2021, for saying the 'c-slur' on stream. He briefly gave more context on his Twitter account, where he made sure to inform everyone that he was banned for "anti-white racism:"

Despite this, the streamer never conceded to the ban nor apologized for his remarks. In fact, he doubled down on his belief that cracker is not a slur and that Twitch might actually have an ulterior motive or agenda for who gets banned for saying what:

hasanabi @hasanthehun absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur? absolutely insane that twitch banned two of my mods for using the word cracker. one of is black and the other is brown. does twitch actually believe cracker is a slur?

hasanabi @hasanthehun 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime. 2 mods randomly got banned off the platform for saying cracker and every pasty baby worldwide that has debated for white ppl saying the n word is losing their minds over how using cracker is a hate crime.

The now deleted VOD in which Hasan defends his usage of the the word on his stream can be viewed here.

Bruce, who also agreed and defended Hasan for his take on the c-word, also commented on Hasan's tweet just a few weeks before Twitch banned him too.

Hasan also attempted to implement a debate about the word with friends and fellow streamers around him, but the response was mixed. To this day, the Twitch community is still pretty divided on whether the c-word is a racial slur or not.

Privilege plays a huge role in slur discourse. The revolutionary conversation opened by Hasan will definitely go down in Twitch history as viewers and streamers alike continue to discourse the matter.

