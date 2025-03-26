4 mistakes to avoid when playing Varesa in Genshin Impact

Varesa is a new 5-star Electro DPS character released during Phase 1 of Genshin Impact 5.5. She is an Electro-catalyst user, and her kit is designed to maximize her plunge damage. She has only one playstyle and is one of the strongest Electro DPS characters.

Her signature catalyst, Vivid Notions, is available on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation. Varesa is easy to build and has one of her best teammates, Iansan, on the same banner.

However, players might make a few common mistakes when building or playing Varesa. This article will discuss the mistakes to avoid when using Varesa in Genshin Impact.

4 mistakes to avoid when using Varesa in Genshin Impact

1) Utilizing her Nightsoul Points incorrectly

Methods to gain Nightsoul Points for Varesa (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa needs a lot of Nightsoul points as she enters into a state called Fiery Passion when these points are maxed out. In this state, her plunge damage deals increased damage and consumes all her Nightsoul points. Most of her abilities also provide her with more of these points.

Her Elemental Skill has two charges, which give her 20 Nightsoul points, and her Elemental Burst gives her max Nightsoul points, which is 40. Doing a Plunging attack with her further gives 25 additional points.

You have to make sure to min-max these points so that you won't cross the limit of 40. To utilize her Nightsoul points correctly, you can do a combo of Elemental Skill, then a Normal attack, and end it with a Plunge attack to quickly gain max points. After this combo, you can use her Ultimate skill to replenish her Nightsoul points.

2) Not understanding her three different states

Varesa's Fiery Passion state (Image via HoYoverse)

She has three different states in all of her skills. When you reach the maximum number of Nightsoul points, she will enter into a Fiery Passion state, which increases all of the multipliers of Varesa's attacks. Her normal plunge attack deals less damage, and it is always better to prioritize doing plunge attacks when she is in a Fiery Passion state.

Her Elemental Skill has a hold state, where she gains a unique run for exploration. If you want to use her skill for damage, it is recommended to use the tap skill.

Her elemental burst has a certain state called Apex Drive. You can enter this state after doing a plunge attack in the Fiery Passion state. Further, this state has a special Elemental Burst with no cooldown and less energy cost. You must always focus on doing damage with her special burst, as her normal burst doesn't deal much damage.

3) Not using Natlan supports

Varesa's Passive talent (Image via HoYoverse)

Not using Natlan characters for Varesa would mean not utilizing her talents to the fullest. She has a passive talent that increases her attack if a party member triggers Nightsoul bursts.

Nightsoul burst is a unique mechanic in Genshin Impact, which can be unleashed when elemental damage is done to an opponent with a Natlan character in the party. This Nightsoul mechanic has a cooldown of 18/12/9 seconds, depending on if you have 1/2/3 Natlan characters in the party.

Her passive talent increases her attack by 35% for 12 seconds after a party member triggers a Nightsoul burst. Furthermore, she has two stacks for this talent and can increase her attack up to 70%.

Due to this talent, it is always recommended to use Natlan support characters like Iansan or Xilonen in her team comps.

4) Using the wrong build on her

Long Night's Oath artifact, Signature weapon, and Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

Varesa's build is not complicated, as she is an Electro main DPS who requires the same stats as most DPS characters in Genshin Impact. However, a few minor issues might arise while deciding on her artifact set and weapons.

Long Night's Oath is the new artifact set in Genshin Impact and her best in the slot. In most cases, using this set on her is better to increase her damage output. She could also use the Obsidian Codex set, but Long Night's Oath will provide more value for her as it buffs the plunging attack damage.

Since she deals plunge damage, the passive effects of most catalysts might not be good for her. So, using weapons with passives that increase elemental damage or attack is better. Some good weapon options for her include Vivid Notions, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, and Widsith.

