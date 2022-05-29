5 most anticipated Genshin Impact characters and reruns after version 2.7

Over time, Genshin Impact has managed to create hype around certain characters. Players, new and old, cannot wait to get their hands on them. There are many characters that players are hoping to see in 2022 after the patch 2.7 update.

Officials have already announced the arrival of Yelan, Xiao, and Arataki Itto in patch 2.7. Some leaks have suggested that some of the characters will arrive after the latest patch update. However, that doesn't necessarily mean these characters will appear anytime soon.

Here is a list of the top five most anticipated characters that players will be waiting to arrive in the Genshin Impact event with banners.

Genshin Impact: Five most anticipated characters to arrive on banner after patch 2.7

5) Scaramouche

Scaramouche (Image via Genshin Impact)

Scaramouche appeared in the story about two or three times and was able to win the hearts of the players. Players have been fans of Scaramouche for the longest time now.

Earlier leaks and speculation suggested that Scaramouche would become the first male catalyst user, but that title was officially taken by Shikanoin Heizou's release in patch 2.8.

It is only known through leaks that Scaramouche will also wield a catalyst. Considering that Raiden Shougun built Scaramouche, he is also speculated to use Electro element.

4) Yoimiya

Yoimiya is a fun character to play with due to her optimistic personality and flashy abilities. Yoimiya Nagonohara is a 5-star bow character that uses Pyro vision to attack enemies from range.

She is an excellent Pyro DPS character who heavily relies on her Elemental Skill to inflict the maximum amount of damage to the enemies. Her Elemental Skill infuses all her attacks with fire and converts all normal damage to Pyro damage.

Yoimiya can mark her enemies with her Elemental Burst, which will deal Pyro damage at intervals until the burst duration ends.

As per the latest leaks, Yoimiya is said to have a rerun of the upcoming patch 2.8 alongside many other characters such as Kazuha, Heizou, and more.

3) Cyno

Cyno official artwork (Image via Genshin Impact)

First seen in the official manga of Genshin Impact, Cyno is one of the many characters that have created a fandom for themselves before his release.

In the official manga story, Cyno is Lisa's acquaintance from Sumeru Academia, who arrives in Mondstadt to help Collei and escort her to Sumeru. There is little to no information about Cyno and his element.

Recent leaks have claimed that Cyno could be the first Hydro polearm character, but readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Much speculation suggests that Cyno will arrive on the banners either in version 3.0, where Sumeru will be introduced, or in version 3.1.

2) Kusanali (Dendro Archon)

Dendro Archon, also known as the Lesser Lord Kusanali, is the latest Archon that players are hoping to meet with the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0.

Based on the information retrieved from the in-game dialogue and Genshin Impact lore, Kusanali is the youngest of all seven Archons present in Tevyat.

The former Dendro Archon passed away during the Cataclysm war 500 years ago, and Kusanali filled the former Dendro Archon's spot.

Latest leaks and speculations have made claims about Kusanali's appearance on banners and the main storyline with the release of Sumeru. Hence, players will not have to wait long to meet Dendro Archon.

1) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kaedehara Kazuha has to be the most anticipated Genshin Impact character in 2022. Many players skipped his debut banner in patch 1.6 to realize his true potential.

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character and has abilities that prioritize crowd control. His Elemental Skill can pull or stagger all sorts of enemies found in Tevyat, while his Elemental Burst can create a large AoE field that will deal damage at intervals. Players can also infuse elements on this field to change their element.

He has quickly become one of the best support characters, and since his debut banner, Kazuha has not appeared on the banners for almost a year now. Fortunately, recent leaks have claimed that Kazuha may finally return to the banner in the upcoming patch 2.8 update.

