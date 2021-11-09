5 Arsenal players that should be sold in the first season of FIFA 22 Career Mode

FIFA 22 features an Arsenal squad that requires significant rework. The club that once held its place among England's elite clubs is now struggling to find a top-4 spot in the Premier League.

Career Mode players can have an enjoyable time with an Arsenal save as it provides a considerable budget and a roster of young talented players. With the right transformation, Arsenal can re-establish themselves as the best club in England, and possibly attain European success in FIFA 22.

Arsenal had a couple of acquisitions over the summer transfer window before the release of FIFA 22. Nevertheless, Career Mode players require a few more additions to their roster, as listed below.

FIFA 22: 5 players that Arsenal managers should sell at the beginning of Career Mode

5) Cedric Soares (RB)

Cedric has a 76-rated base card in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $5,800,000

OVR: 76

Cedric joined Arsenal on a 6-month loan in January 2020 and went on to sign with the club shortly after. The 29-year-old has a static overall rating with no potential for improvement.

With younger options available in Calum Chambers (75) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (85 POT), players can afford to sell Cedric Soares in FIFA 22 Career Mode.

4) Sead Kolasinac (LB)

Kolasinac shows no improvement in ratings through player development (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $5,900,000

OVR: 75

The Bosnian fullback is currently playing his 5th season for the club after joining on a free transfer from his childhood club, Schalke 04. Arsenal's current options at left-back include Kieran Tierney (80) and the newly acquired Nuno Tavares (70).

Tierney has a starting potential of 86 while already surpassing Kolasinac in terms of pace (84), dribbling (77), defending (75) and passing (75).

3) Pablo Mari (CB)

Mari already has a drop in defending & physical stats in comparison to his base card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $6,500,000

OVR: 76

The Spanish center-half is one of five players in his position at Arsenal. While being significantly slower than his teammates, Mari also has weaker ratings in passing, dribbling, and defending than his Arsenal counterparts.

Gabriel (79), Rob Holding (77) and Ben White (76) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (85) have better attributes than Mari, along with growth potential.

2) Mohamed Elneny (CDM)

Elneny starts career mode with a 1 point drop in his base card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $7,700,000

OVR: 77

Arsenal feature 3 CDMs in their roster for FIFA 22. Mohamed Elneny, the Egyptian international, is their least effective option in the position. The club has Granit Xhaka (79) and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (75) occupying defensive roles in midfield.

Despite having two replacements in the squad, Arsenal requires a new signing in the position in FIFA 22 to offer defensive support to the back-line.

1) Alexandre Lacazette (ST)

Lacazette has no scope for improvement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $35,400,000

OVR: 82

The French striker spent his initial days as a prolific goalscorer for French first-division side Lyon. In his four years at Arsenal, Lacazette hasn't outscored his first-season tally of 14 league goals. The striker finds his form further depleting.

Arsenal managers are advised to sell the player as early into Career Mode as possible to obtain the best possible price in the transfer market.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar