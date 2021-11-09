5 Barcelona players that you should sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode

FC Barcelona entered FIFA 22 with a completely revamped squad that won't feature Lionel Messi (93) for the first time since the player's 78-rated card in FIFA 06. The Argentine was followed by Antoine Griezmann (85) on his way out of the club.

Sergio Aguero (87), Memphis Depay (85) and Luuk De Jong (79) were signed to fill the team's void in attack. Eric Garcia (75) returns to Barcelona, while Junior Firpo (78) and Emerson (79) are defenders who found their exit over the summer.

FC Barcelona has a strong presence on the field that can help them compete against the toughest opposition in FIFA 22. However, the spotlight should be on the club's youth academy, which provides them with excellent young prospects.

The club's roster of talented youngsters is available for Career Mode players to purchase and develop into top talent. This article highlights five players from Barcelona who are suitable transfer options for FIFA 22 players in Career Mode.

FIFA 22: Top five players from FC Barcelona that Career Mode managers should sign

5) Sergino Dest (RB)

Dest has a 4-star weak-foot and 4-star skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $18,500,000

Wage: $78,000

Rating: 76 OVR - 85 POT

Initially a winger, the American international currently occupies the right-back role while occasionally filling in as the left-back. The player has good stamina (80) and agility (88) while having moderate physicality (66) and defending(67).

Dest excels in dribbling (83) and pace (87) and can effectively be converted into a winger or wingback under development plans in FIFA 22.

4) Ousmane Dembele (RW)

Dembele's contract expires at the end of the 1st season of Career Mode FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $64,500,000

Wage: $195,000

Rating: 83 OVR - 88 POT

The French forward is an eccentric winger with ambipedal shooting abilities and agile dribbling (89) skills. Dembele is one of the six players in FIFA 22 with 5-star weak-foot and skill moves.

Dembele utilizes his pace (93), agility (89) and ball control (84) to evade defenders to get inside the box. His shot power (83) and crossing (81) aid him thereafter.

3) Ansu Fati (LW)

Fati has 4-stars in weak-foot & skill moves in FIFA 22 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $20,500,000

Wage: $52,000

Rating: 76 OVR - 90 POT

Ansu Fati is a talented young prospect who emerged through the ranks of La Masia to represent FC Barcelona on the world stage. After debuting at 16, Fati made 33 appearances in all competitions in his first season.

The best time to buy Fati is in the initial season. He doubles in value shortly after, witnessing further upgrades to his agility (89), pace (88) and dribbling (79).

2) Pedri (CM)

Despite contract expiry at the end of 1st season, it's difficult to sign Pedri for free (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $64,000,000

Wage: $60,000

Rating: 81 OVR - 91 POT

The young midfielder is a versatile entity on the field, covering almost every outfield position with his incredible work rate. Pedri has 4-stars for his weak-foot and skill moves in FIFA 22.

Despite his versatility, Pedri's stats on agility (88), vision (86), stamina (86), short passing (85) and dribbling (84) suggest he is ideal in the middle of the park.

1) Frenkie De Jong (CM)

Only very few clubs in career mode can afford de Jong without a financial takeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Value: $141,000,000

Wage: $250,000

Rating: 87 OVR - 91 POT

Messi's departure highlights De Jong as the club's most expensive player, with the potential to be the highest-rated midfielder in FIFA 22. The midfield maestro was a star for Dutch side Ajax before signing for Barcelona for a hefty fee of €75 million.

De Jong has excellent stamina (90) and is adept in dribbling (88) and passing (85). He also has 4-star skill moves with adequate pace (81) for a midfielder.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar