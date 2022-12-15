5 best 1440p monitors to best enjoy Witcher 3's next-gen update

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently received its "next-gen" update across all platforms. In addition to boasting new content, this free upgrade also enhances the game's graphics and adds new technical features for PC and current-gen home consoles. As such, players with mid-range rigs and PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X/S consoles might be interested in acquiring a Quad High Definition (QHD) display.

QHD displays are not as expensive as 4K choices, but they are still a solid upgrade over standard FHD monitors and are available at various price points. This should be especially beneficial for the Xbox Series S version of The Witcher 3, as the platform is marketed as a 1440p machine.

Here are 5 best 1440p monitors in 2022 that should enhance your monster slaying endeavors in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

5) Gigabyte M27Q-P

The M27Q-P from Gigabyte is a 27-inch monitor and features a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It's pretty standard fare, but here's the kicker: it also boasts a 170 Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include: 1x Display Port 1.2, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, and 1x USB Type-C. With a 0.5 ms response time and AMD Freesync, it is surprisingly robust despite its simplicity and price.

At a cost of under $300, this is one monitor that should be on any budget gamer's radar. It is available for $269.99 on Best Buy and Amazon.

4) Corsair XENEON 32QHD165

Players looking to go big might want to consider a 32-inch monitor. For those on a budget, Corsair has you covered. The XENEON 32QHD165 is a 32-inch 2560x1440 resolution display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. One of the features it boasts is Free-Sync, AMD's display-adaptive technology for smooth gameplay.

While traditionally pricey at over $600, it is currently available for just $399 at Best Buy.

3) MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD

Next on the list is an Optix monitor from MSI. The MAG274QRF-QD model in particular is a 27-inch monitor that features a 1ms response time, 2560 x 1440 resolution, and 165Hz refresh rate. It is also Nvidia G-sync compatible, meaning the display synchronizes the refresh rate to your GPU, making for a smooth, jitter-free Witcher 3 gameplay experience.

It is available on Amazon for an MSRP of $449.

2) Gigabyte M27Q-X

Also from Gigabyte's M27Q line of displays is the X variant. It is a 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 display that boasts a 240 Hz refresh rate. Similar to the P model, it is supposed to be a budget option for those who wish to experience 240 FPS in its full glory. The Witcher 3's hack and slash combat should also benefit from a higher refresh rate, especially if your GPU can push those numbers.

Thanks to its higher specifications, it also costs more at around $650 on Amazon.

1) Samsing Odyssey G7

Taking the number 1 spot is the peak product for 1440p gaming: The Samsung Odyssey G7. This premium QHD monitor is high-end in every sense. From its 32-inch screen to the 240 Hz refresh rate, it is hard to fault this monitor featurewise.

The display is also curved, giving it that smooth, appealing look along with great viewing angles. The Witcher 3 has never looked better, especially thanks to superior contrast ratios compared to the M27Q-X.

The price can deter some players, but given all the features and the premium nature of the product, it is worth it. The Samsung Odyssey G7 can be had for $799 on Best Buy and Amazon.

