5 best alternatives for FIFA Mobile in 2023

EA's FIFA Mobile is a must-have game for every football fan. Being the flagship offering of EA Sports, it provides plenty of features and game modes such as Events, League, Vs. Attack, and Head to Head. If you are passionate about football and enjoy playing it, then FIFA Mobile is necessary to relish the sport virtually.

Being one of EA's most popular titles for Android and iOS, FIFA Mobile has experienced massive success since its launch. Still, no game runs in the market without competition, and players have been looking for alternatives that come with different features, graphics, controls, and additional game modes.

Though FIFA Mobile is one of the most highly-ranked games, a few other football games offer competitive gameplay and are free to play with offline gaming support, additional modes, and better customization options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Stickman Soccer 2016 and 4 other games that could give FIFA Mobile a run for its money

Here are some popular football games for mobile that you can try out in 2023. Every game offers a unique experience, and if you experience fatigue or boredom from FIFA Mobile and want to switch to another football title, then the following games are recommended:

1) Dream League Soccer 2023

Dream League Soccer 2023 (Image via Google Play)

Dream League Soccer 2023 is a FIFPRO-licensed game and is one of the highest-rated football games on Google's Play Store. It shares similar gameplay mechanics to FIFA Mobile with enhanced graphics that can be comparable to football games on PC and consoles. The game offers an immersive 3D experience with an improved AI for competitive gameplay.

You can also customize your players and build your dream team, an option many other football games lack. Each update tries to bring new elements to capture the true spirit of the sport. The game takes up around 550 MB of internal storage, so ensure you have sufficient space on your device for a smooth experience.

2) eFootball 2023

eFootball 2023 (Image via Steam)

Formerly named "Pro Evolution Soccer" (PES), eFootball 2023 is an all-new digital football simulation that follows a live-service model. Though the game has had a rough launch since rebranding, the developers are still in the middle of updating the game with new game modes and features. However, it offers the best graphics and immersive gameplay.

You can also play manager mode, a feature not present in most football games. Installing the game will take up nearly 4 GB of storage, so you must optimize your device's storage accordingly.

3) Football League 2023

Football League 2023 (Image via TapTap)

Football League 2023 is another game you can consider if you are a sport fan. It is a free-to-play title that supports offline gameplay and has a simple user interface, helping in easier navigation through the game's features and settings. You can choose from over 100 national teams and 330 clubs, upgrading the skills of every player on your team.

The game also has full controller support and graphics similar to Dream League Soccer. You will need around 100 MB of free space on your device to install the game.

4) Score! Hero 2023

Score! Hero (Image via APKPure)

Score! Hero has had a powerful launch, with over 50 million downloads, and has a unique gameplay style compared to other football games. In this title, your objective will be to pass the ball to your teammates and score goals at the right time and angle for the highest points.

The game has over 90 officially licensed teams and several rewards that can be unlocked through progression. You will need around 200 MB of free space on your device to install Score! Hero.

5) Stickman Soccer 2016

Stickman Soccer 2016 (Image via APKdone)

Stickman Soccer 2016 is a fairly old game that still holds up as one of the best titles in Stickman sports. It supports offline gameplay with several modes that can be played, including training, seasons, classic matches, leagues, shootouts, and party modes.

The game has the best graphics and smoothest gameplay one can ask for, and it only takes up to around 100 MB of storage on your device.

