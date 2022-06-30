5 best Apex Legends Mobile characters for players with passive gameplay style

Apex Legends Mobile recently introduced a new Legend (Loba) and players have been using her to escape intense situations and get their hands on exclusive loot in the game. She is one of the best characters that can be opted for players with a passive gameplay style.

The battle royale game has many Legends that are suitable for passive players, especially those who are eager to push their ranks in the game. Such players can take a look at the list of five characters in Apex Legends Mobile who are suited for a passive playstyle.

List of best Legends in Apex Legends Mobile for passive players

Here are the best Legends suited for passive gameplay in Apex Legends Mobile:

1) Mirage

Mirage sends a holographic decoy to confuse enemies (Image via EA)

Passive ability: Now You See Me…

Now You See Me… Tactical ability: Psyche Out

Psyche Out Ultimate ability: Life of the Party

Since Mirage is a trickster, his ultimate aim is to confuse his enemies. Passive players can use this to their advantage and use the Legend’s Tactical ability to send out one holographic decoy to distract their opponent while they clear out. In case of close quarter fights, if the situation becomes dire, they can even deploy a band of decoys using the Ultimate ability.

2) Loba

Loba's Jump Drive bracelet is useful for passive players (Image via EA)

Passive ability: Eye for Quality

Eye for Quality Tactical ability: Burglar’s Best Friend

Burglar’s Best Friend Ultimate ability: Black Market Boutique

The Passive and Ultimate ability of the Legend is dedicated solely to loot items, and hence, they do not have a direct role when it comes to impacting the gameplay of Apex Legends Mobile. However, her Tactical ability is quite useful when it comes to escaping trouble in a match. After throwing her Jump Drive bracelet, Loba can teleport to safe places that are further away from trouble.

3) Bangalore

Smoke grenades can be used as temporary cover for escape (Image via EA)

Passive ability: Double Time

Double Time Tactical ability: Smoke Launcher

Smoke Launcher Ultimate ability: Rolling Thunder

Passive players should use the Tactical ability of the Legend if they want to make a quick escape from their enemies in a match. The best aspect of this Legend is that they can use two smoke grenades back-to-back before the cooldown time hits. Even if the Ultimate ability is specifically meant for close-range fights, players can use her Passive ability to quickly get out of trouble if they start taking damage.

4) Octane

Octane can be very effective in the hands of passive players (Image via EA)

Passive ability: Swift Mend

Swift Mend Tactical ability: Stim

Stim Ultimate ability: Launch Pad

Octane’s abilities completely revolve around escape. Using his Tactical ability, the Apex Legends Mobile character can move at a 30% faster speed for six seconds at the cost of his health which is then repaired over time using his Passive ability. His Ultimate ability allows him to use his Jump Pad so that players can jump up in the air and land in a place that is significantly further away from the attacking foes.

5) Pathfinder

Pathfinder is best suited for quick escapes (Image via EA)

Passive ability: Insider Knowledge

Insider Knowledge Tactical ability: Grappling Hook

Grappling Hook Ultimate ability: Zipline Gun

This Legend is also useful for players who have passive gameplay as his Tactical ability allows him to get out of intense situations with relative ease. Players can also use his Passive ability to gather information and set up camp depending on the location of the next ring. Using the Ultimate ability, both the player and their teammate can reach hard-to-reach locations.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked and solely reflects the opinion of the writer. Legend selection is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over another depends on an Apex Legends Mobile player’s preference.

