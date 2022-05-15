5 best boss OSTs from Dark Souls 3

Dark Souls 3 has always been defined by its grim demeanor and brutal enemies. With their trademark design, FromSoftware have elevated to new heights and have always remained consistent in the industry.

They have released some of the generation's best games and have also been responsible for inspiring a generation of indie developers who started their Soulslikes.

The Dark Souls trilogy came to an end with the release of the last DLC for Dark Souls 3. The Ringed City answered many questions but left fans always wanting more. Dark Souls 3 is a thrilling conclusion to the epic saga.

Combining everything they've learned from past games, FromSoftware released a massively popular game. The OST for Dark Souls 3 was widely regarded as being the best until the release of Elden Ring. There are a ton of good boss OSTs in Dark Souls 3, and here are some of the best ones in the game.

Five of the best boss OSTs in Dark Souls 3

1) Abyss Watchers

The first Lord of Cinder that players will encounter if they go down into Farron Swamp, the Abyss Watchers are a militia of undead men and women alike who hunted the Abyss wherever it sprang up.

They were ruthless in exterminating any signs of the Abyss and burned villages and towns down to the ground if they expected the Abyss was lurking there.

Like all characters in the Souls series, the Abyss Watchers met an untimely end. Their bodies, now corrupted by what they sought to destroy, rise as husks of their former selves but are still extremely dangerous.

Their tragic story seeps into the score as well. The Abyss Watchers OST in Dark Souls 3 is somber and melancholic. Composed by the famous Yuka Kitamura, the music evokes sadness in the player. It makes players think about the boss that they are beating down and why it's necessary to put them at rest.

The subtle notes blend extremely well with the grim backdrop as players will have to keep on their toes. The Abyss Watchers are incredibly well designed and have one of the best OSTs in Dark Souls 3.

2) Pontiff Sulyvahn

Sulyvahn, the Tyrant, is a mandatory boss that has deep ties to the lore of Dark Souls 3. Pontiff Sulyvahn was a vicious and sadistic man who took over the mythical city of Anor Londo and disposed of any remaining gods in the town.

He is personally responsible for the corruption of the Boreal Knights. Pontiff Sulyvahn is a tyrannical despot who wishes to take over the world. The OST for this fight is as dramatic as it is cathartic.

As players enter the boss arena, they are greeted with a somber score that ties into the feel of the whole fight. As the Pontiff slowly walks toward the player in the cathedral, players have to be wary of his dual greatswords imbued with magic.

This fight is incredibly demanding and is a nice little skill check before heading over to fight the next Lord of Cinder.

The OST was composed by Yuka Kitamura and described as some of her best work. This score is one of the best in Dark Souls 3 and is a delight to listen to even when not fighting the mad tyrant.

3) The Twin Princes (Lothric and Lorian)

The entire reason why the events of Dark Souls 3 take place, the two princes, were groomed to re-link the fire of their dying world. Lorian, the Elder Prince, is the ablest, but young and frail Lothric is chosen to link the fire.

Lothric, in the act of rebellion, decides not to link the fire and the world plunges into chaos. The fight between Lothric and Lorian is challenging, and players will truly be tested.

The OST for the fight was composed by the legendary Yuka Kitamura. The composition is beautiful and makes players feel like they are coming up against a wall.

The Twin Princes will do anything to stop the player, and after the player beats Lorian, Lothric comes down and revives his brother for the second phase. The OST has remained a fan favorite and will remain so for many years.

4) Darkeater Midir

As Gwyn attempted to cement his age of light into the world, he sought to destroy all threats to his era. He tasked an Elder Dragon to watch over the successors of his age so that it may never come to pass. This Elder Dragon was called Midir.

As the age of the gods came to an end, and the world became fractured beyond repair, Midir did not forget his duty. His eternal battle with the Abyss consumed him, and the dark forever corrupted him. Darkeater Midir valiantly watches over the Ringed City and scorches any trespassers willing to venture into the decrepit city.

Darkeater Midir is possibly the best dragon boss fight FromSoftware has ever designed. It was only fitting that his OST was fitting of his tragic tale. Midir’s OST is grandiose and fills the player with gravitas.

Composed by Yuka Kitamura, Darkeater Midir in Dark Souls 3’s The Ringed City is an entirely optional boss, but most players will not miss him. This OST truly captures the feeling of fighting the last dragon in the world of Dark Souls 3.

5) Slave Knight Gael

The Ringed City DLC for Dark Souls 3 has been fondly called a fitting end for Dark Souls. The Ringed City is a massive city home to the Pygmy race, the progenitors of the humans who inhabit the world. As Gwyn locked them away in a gilded city, the Pygmys and their age of Dark would never come.

Gael was a Slave Knight to masters long gone. Now he searches for the Dark Soul of man that his ward requires to paint a new world for humanity. Like all FromSoftware characters, Gael’s noble deeds lead him down a path of corruption and despair.

He acts as an unseen guide to the player throughout the way to the Ringed City, and the player finally comes upon Gael at the end of time. The OST and fight with Slave Knight Gael are boldly ambitious. With the Soul of Cinder, Dark Souls 3 fans fought a version of the Lord of Light in the second phase.

With Gael, the Dark Soul of Humanity takes over Gael, and the player has to go up against an embodiment of all the suffering that humanity had to endure. It is the most cathartic fight, and the music does it fine justice.

